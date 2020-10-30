Menu
Shed fire at Langshaw on October 30, 2020 Coppermine Creek Road.
News

’I spent the night in your shed’

JOSH PRESTON
Shelley Strachan
,
30th Oct 2020 8:53 AM
UPDATE: A MAN in his early 50s who lived alone in a rented Langshaw “shack” which burnt to the ground earlier this morning was found alive and well after apparently spending the night on another property.

The corrugated iron shack up Coppermine Creek Road at upper Langshaw, was an old converted dairy described by emergency services as a shed. It caught fire some time before 6.30am and had all but destroyed the building, and was “smouldering”, by the time fireys and police arrived on the scene.

Local residents said they could smell smoke last night, and that early this morning one of their children came inside the house and said they could “see hair in their shed”.

The “hair” turned out to be the man who rented the shack.

“He staggered out of our shed and said he’d slept in the back of our shed. I told him the police, fire and ambulance are all at your place,” a local resident said.

The man then went and presented himself to emergency services on the scene.

EARLIER: POLICE, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene of a shed fire at Langshaw this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said four fire crews had been called to the scene on Coppermine Creek Rd between about 6:30am and 8:30am.

The spokeswoman said the fire was not active when crews arrived at the scene, but had conducted operations to cool the smouldering shed.

QAS Media this morning said one person was being assessed at the scene, and that paramedics remained on standby.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

