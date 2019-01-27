Menu
Bob Fredman Gympie Power 30.
Bob Fredman Gympie Power 30. Renee Albrecht
'I should feel frustrated, having lost 2 important motions'

by Letter to the Editor by Bob Fredman
27th Jan 2019 1:00 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

When I was elected to council someone with first-hand knowledge said to me "you'd better get used to being frustrated”.

After last Wednesday's council meeting I should feel frustrated, having lost on two important motions.

The first was a motion that would have enabled us to see how we actually managed to overspend $10 million of ratepayers money on the Rattler.

Was it bad luck, or bad management?

Cr Bob Fredman and Mayor Mick Curran.
Cr Bob Fredman and Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

The second was a motion to release the results of last year's survey of council staff. It would have enabled us to determine whether there really is anything wrong in the organisation. Do we have a management problem or not?

Well, I'm not frustrated. It's just politics and the majority rules in council.

Deb and Bob Fredman at the SCIC Ball on Saturday night.
Deb and Bob Fredman at the SCIC Ball on Saturday night. Philippe Coquerand

But the more these answers are avoided, the more my interest grows. I believe our wealth and our workforce ultimately affect our ability to deliver essential services, such as good roads.

Cr Bob Fredman,

Gilldora

