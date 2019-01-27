'I should feel frustrated, having lost 2 important motions'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

When I was elected to council someone with first-hand knowledge said to me "you'd better get used to being frustrated”.

After last Wednesday's council meeting I should feel frustrated, having lost on two important motions.

The first was a motion that would have enabled us to see how we actually managed to overspend $10 million of ratepayers money on the Rattler.

Was it bad luck, or bad management?

The second was a motion to release the results of last year's survey of council staff. It would have enabled us to determine whether there really is anything wrong in the organisation. Do we have a management problem or not?

Well, I'm not frustrated. It's just politics and the majority rules in council.

But the more these answers are avoided, the more my interest grows. I believe our wealth and our workforce ultimately affect our ability to deliver essential services, such as good roads.

Cr Bob Fredman,

Gilldora