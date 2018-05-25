'I should be dead': 7 incredible Gympie survival stories

1. Teen survives lightning strike

December 2014

Families celebrate one year after Connor and Jordan Brown saved their cousin Brock Walker's life. Greg Miller

THE odds of being struck by lightning are one in a million, but the luckiest of odds in the form of two fast-thinking and determined young brothers are what kept Brock Walker alive when he was struck by lightning on a fishing trip at Crab Creek.

Brock, 19 and cousins Jordan, 15, and Connor Brown, 16, were putting out crab pots when a sudden electrical storm had them sheltering with their tinny under mangroves on the Tin Can inlet.

MIRACLE: Brock Walker (centre) and his cousins Connor (left) and Jordan Brown in Crab Creek where Brock was struck by lightning on December 30, 2014.

Within minutes a lightning strike drove an almost-deadly blow to Brock, who was suddenly face down in the water and twitching with no pulse.

Thrust into a desperate race to save their cousin's life, a recent high-school resuscitation course was fresh in boys' minds.

Trying to perform CPR on a mangrove branch and crab pots proved fruitless and the young boys were forced to put their cousin in the boat that was now filling with water.

Brock Walker was saved by his cousins Connor and Jordan Brown also of Gympie after being struck by lightning. Greg Miller

Connor steered the water-laden boat back to shore and bailed it out as Jordan desperately performed CPR on his lifeless cousin.

As they got to the boat ramp, there was a miraculous sign of life as Brock tried to push his cousin's hand away from his chest.

"I said 'Can you hear us?” and he nodded,” Jordan later told The Gympie Times.

"I asked him if he could squeeze my hand and he did.”

The boys were later recognised with a merit award for their incredible bravery.

2. John defies all medical odds after crash

September 2011

John Waters survived the major trauma of losing four liters of blood and repeated cardiac arrest after motorbike crash with a large vehicle. Renee Albrecht

WHAT followed when John Waters' motorbike crashed with a four wheel drive on the corner of Noosa and Brisbane Rds is deemed a medical miracle.

The then 69-year-old's leg was virtually severed, and despite losing most of his blood and "dying” three times on the side of the road, Mr Waters lived to tell the tale.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they worked frantically to save his life, administering a tourniquet to stop blood loss, CPR and C-spine control before paramedics arrived.

HEROES: Gympie Firefighters Wayne Westlake,Wayne Sachs, John Waters, Col Castree, Grant Nelson were the first responders who helped keep John Waters alive on the side of the road. Renee Pilcher

An anaesthetist, on his way to work at Nambour Hospital, stopped and helped insert an oxygen tube down his throat before he was taken to Gympie Hospital where he went into cardiac arrest several times again.

The medical team continued resuscitation for an hour and a half before Mr Waters was stable enough to airlift to Brisbane where he was immediately taken into theatre to have his leg amputated.

Miraculously, just days later he was sitting up in his bed in intensive care, laughing with the nurses.

Firefighter Grant Nelson, who performed emergency CPR on Mr Waters, said he had not heard of anyone surviving what Mr Waters went through.

Mr Waters had lost four litres of blood on the side of the road.

Medically, the odds of surviving cardiac arrest with that amount of trauma and not sustaining any brain damage was 0.25 of 1%.

3. Tracey shocks community with miracle recovery

October, 2015

Tracey Devereaux recovering from surgery after having her drain, bag and skin graft removed. Bruce Devereaux

IT WAS the unfolding medical horror story that had Gympie on the edge of their seats three years ago.

But it is also one of the most compelling and uplifting survival stories of the region.

What started as a sharp pain in the stomach for Gympie photographer Tracey Devereuax while she waited in the KFC line up with husband Bruce, quickly turned into a life-threatening nightmare.

Tracey Devereaux underwent major surgery. Contributed

A diagnosis of a suspected muscle tear quickly deteriorated when it was found an aneurysm in Tracey's small bowel had ruptured and was causing massive and critical internal bleeding.

When the blood supply was accidentally cut off to the bowel during an urgent operation in Nambour, Tracey was airlifted to Brisbane mid-procedure where medical staff brought her bank from the brink and put her in an induced coma.

Tracey and Bruce Devereaux

But her bowel was slowly dying and a huge intensifying infection meant the family was told to prepare for the worst.

Bruce took their children, who had been looked after by relatives in Gympie for three weeks while he was at her side, to the hospital to say goodbye to their mother.

But somehow with a very high dose of antibiotics, and the unwavering support of a husband and a whole community praying for the mum of seven, against all medical odds, Tracey improved.

Now more than 10 operations and two and half years later nothing is stopping the vibrant, ridiculously positive Gympie woman who is living the most genuine gesture of 'life is too short' by travelling long-term around Australia with her husband and children.

'LIFE'S TOO SHORT': Joshua, Bruce, Tracey and Grace Devereaux (front) Emily, Sophie, and Molly Devereaux on their trip around Australia. Renee Albrecht

"(Now) you wouldn't know anything had happened,” Tracey told The Gympie Times recently.

"I have a badass scar down my belly but otherwise I am just as energetic as I have ever been.”

4. Chris to fly again after light plane crash

June 2016

Almost two years ago, Chris De Vere survived a light plane crash at Kandanga. Craig Warhurst

GYMPIE'S Chris de Vere is on a very short list of people who have survived a plane crash.

On a routine flight over the Mary Valley, the plane was attempting to land on an air strip on a private property near Kandanga and Imbil, when a wind shear suddenly dropped the Cessna 182B, spearing it into the side of a hill.

The plane landed in a tangled mess with the heavy engine pushed back into the cockpit on impact.

Plane crash on a private property at Melawondi Kandanga. Renee Albrecht

The sturdiness of the aircraft's cockpit is believed to have saved the mens' lives. Renee Albrecht

Inside was Mr deVere who was knocked unconscious and another man who, despite broken ankles pulled Mr de Vere from the plane.

With serious seat belt burns and broken bones Mr de Vere said of his injuries after the crash he felt like he'd been "beaten by a giant from one end of the body to the other.”

A months-long recovery followed, but not without sights set on taking to the skies again.

The light plane after it crashed on a private property at Melawondi Kandanga. Renee Albrecht

"There's no way I'm not going to [fly], and as soon as I get on my feet again I'll look around for another plane to replace it,” Mr de Vere said after the crash.

"I've been flying since 1968, and it's part of my life.”

The sturdiness of the aircraft's cockpit is believed to have saved the mens' lives.

5. Adam survives raging flood water

January 2011

Phillip Carr with children, Natalie and Adam. Natalie received a certificate of bravery for her efforts when her brother was swept away in flood water. Renee Pilcher

THEY were the worst floods in Queensland's history; where 33 lives were lost and three quarters of the state was declared a disaster.

On January 7, 2011, Gympie almost had its own tragic story when a young brother and sister who were exploring a swollen Glastonbury Creek soon came to peril as eight-year-old Adam Carr was swept into the raging water.

His sister Natalie, 10, saw him clinging to a tree with water rushing over him when she ran for her father's aid, who immediately entered the water tied to a rope to rescue his son.

"I had Adam hanging around my neck screaming because he couldn't breathe,” Mr Carr said after the event.

"I grabbed a branch but it broke off in my hand. A bigger tree appeared but it was like grabbing a telegraph pole out of the side of a moving car.”

Water rages over Bells Bridge in the 2011 floods that was Queensland's biggest disaster in history. Craig Warhurst

The rope broke and both Mr Carr and his son were both sent hurtling down the creek more than 100m.

The panic-stricken father was able to cling onto a row of trees and pull himself out.

He was expecting the worst for his son.

But miraculously, he then saw his son walking from the creek with no clothes on - the force of the water had washed them away.

"I thought I was hallucinating. I thought he couldn't have gotten out,” Mr Carr said.

HAPPY ENDING: Phillip and Bettina Carr with children Natalie and Adam. Renee Pilcher

"I don't know how Adam did it, he was smaller.”

Natalie Carr was awarded a fire and rescue special commendation for her quick actions in the emergency, when she alerted her father and called through a calm and successful 000 call.

6. Tristan is '20 times the miracle'

Carolyn Elder holds son Tristan Sik after he recovers from an intense workout at the Rainbow Beach gym. Renee Albrecht

RAINBOW Beach teenager Tristan Sik not only survived a deadly blow to the head in a bicycle accident, but has spent almost a year defying medical odds to become independent again.

Tristan suffered a severe brain injury when he was struck by a car while riding his push bike at Rainbow Beach last July.

The blow also broke his collarbone, pelvis, lower left leg and right eye socket.

Victory College student Tristan Sik is supported during a therapy session. Contributed

He was airlifted to Brisbane and spent months in intensive care, where, following a number of operations, the only answers doctors could give his family was to turn off his life support.

But the strong-willed teen and his family refused to accept the diagnosis and through intense physiotherapy and constant round-the-clock care from his family fiercely led by his mother, Tristan defied all medical expectations and woke up.

Nine months later the 14-year-old shocked doctors, returning to school for the first time, and brought tears to the eyes of medical staff when he visited Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital where he had spent months in intensive care.

Tristan Sik returned for a visit to Victory College, nine months after being in a critical accident.

Tristan's physiotherapist Sue Bennett, who has worked with the teen since he left hospital, was just one of many blown away by her patient's progress.

"The level of achievement that we've got in six weeks, is what you would expect in six months,” she said.

"He's surprising all of us.”

His mother Carolyn Elder said there were no words to describe how proud she was of him.

"He brings tears to my eyes every day. He's 20 times a miracle.”

7. Gympie driver plunges 60m into Mary River

September, 2017

Emergency services prepare to airlift a man whose car plunged into the Mary River at Traveston. Frances Klein

THERE were many reasons emergency officers were shaking their head in disbelief on Groves Bridge at Coles Creek last September.

A man whose car 'shot 60m through the air' and plunged into the Mary River not only managed to survive the impact but pulled himself onto a bank where he spent the night with significant injuries.

Lying on rocks near the edge of the water the Gympie man was seen by passers by the next morning who reportedly heard screaming from the bottom of the bridge.

His Toyota Prado lay beaten up in shallow water in the middle of the river, about a 20-30m drop below the bridge.

Emergency services rescue a man who spent the night on the Mary River bank after his car plunged into the water at Groves Bridge. Frances Klein

Gympie fire station officer Adrian Bond said it was incredible the man had got to where he was on the bank, dragging himself metres from where the car landed in the water.

"He's extremely lucky that he survived it and was seen by passers by,” he said.

The crash was not only a cheat of death, but the circumstances remained a mystery with no damage to the bridge guard rails or adjoining fences.

Small scrapes on the road before the bridge showed the car could have veered off the Mary Valley Link Rd and shot 60m in the air, trimming trees before landing in the water.

Critical care paramedic Jeff Ofield said on arrival the man could not recall what happened, but said a second theory could be the car flipped over the side of the bridge, plunging into the water.

He said the driver, who had been unaided for hours, had substantial injuries.