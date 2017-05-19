I WAS recently passing through Gympie on my way home to Sydney and I called into Beefy's for some lunch.

I bought a couple of their great pies and went to the park near the information shop.

I left the park and some 10km down the road discovered my wallet was missing.

I retraced my steps, not giving myself a hope in hell of finding it.

No Caption Contributed

Finished back at Beefy's and to my great delight my wallet had been found in the car park and handed to the staff.

The management had found only one phone number - that of my doctor.

They rang the surgery to see if they would be able to get in touch with me.

I consider that was over and beyond the call of duty and will be ever grateful for their concern.

Wallet was returned intact.

I can not praise the staff enough for their actions.

Also to the unknown person who handed it in I cannot thank enough. I shall praise Beefy's to all and sundry as the best pies on the east coast of Oz.

Alan Dickson,

Greystanes, New South Wales.