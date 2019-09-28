'I refused to vote for minutes I knew were inaccurate'

BACKED: Councillor Dan Stewart has argued his support for Cr Glen Hartwig's failed attempt to amend council minutes this week.

BACKED: Councillor Dan Stewart has argued his support for Cr Glen Hartwig's failed attempt to amend council minutes this week. Renee Albrecht

COUNCILLOR Dan Stewart has backed Cr Glen Hartwig's stance by refusing to endorse a council record he says is "inaccurate”.

In a Facebook post on his Dan 4 Gympie page, Cr Stewart said he agreed with Cr Hartwig's attempt to amend council minutes of the August 28 meeting.

Cr Hartwig said at this week's meeting he declared a conflict of interest on an item for the Rattler, not a material personal interest as listed.

Councillor Glen Hartwig. Tom Daunt

Cr Stewart agreed.

"My recollection of the August meeting is that while the mayor and others may have talked about Cr Hartwig having an MPI, Cr Hartwig has been consistent in saying he has a COI,” he said.

RELATED

"I supported his amendment to the minutes and refused to vote for minutes I knew were inaccurate.”

Cr Hartwig's motion was supported by Crs Stewart, Hilary Smerdon and Bob Fredman but lost 5-4.

The four councillors rejected the endorsed motion to adopt the meeting minutes as recorded.

The Rattler. Donna Jones

Cr Stewart said the outspoken councillor had never changed his position on the work at the centre of the issue.

"From my discussions with Cr Hartwig he has been consistent,” Cr Stewart said.

"There is a (perceived) COI in regards to the Rattler because previously he had undertaken one job for a contractor to the council on the Rattler project.

"That stage of the Rattler project is finished. That contract is finished. And Cr Hartwig's work as a subcontractor, which lasted only a few days, was finished before that.”

Gympie Town Hall Leeroy Todd

Cr Hartwig apologised to the council last November for failing to declare a perceived conflict when voting on Rattler matters.

His company's work was done in January 2018.

He declared the conflict at three other meetings between December 2018 and July 2019.

On two of those occasions all councillors voted for Cr Hartwig to stay in the room and vote on Rattler-related items. It was recorded as a material personal interest in the July 24 minutes, which were endorsed by all councillors.