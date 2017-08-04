26°
I never thought for a minute about complaining

Shelley Strachan | 4th Aug 2017 11:59 AM

PLENTY of debate around the report on sexual harassment and sexual assault in universities.

The usual outrage has come from the usual quarters, but as the parent of a young student living on campus it is reassuring to know the issue is being discussed.

Sexual harassment is defined as unwelcome sexual advances or other unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature that is intended to offend, intimidate or humiliate.

While the argument that we are all getting too precious about these things may have some merit, I know from personal experience the diminishment a person can feel as the butt of a college "joke” that really was (upon reflection) sexual harassment.

As a first year uni student fresh from the farm and living on campus I was pursued by an amorous young med student but I wasn't keen and had politely turned down multiple requests for a date.

"I'm breaking into your room tonight so get ready,” he joked one day. Just to be safe I bunked in a girlfriend's room that night.

The next morning, my underwear had indeed been taken from my locked room and was set out on display in the college's central court.

It had been put in a plastic bag which had been filled with water and frozen, presumably to illustrate my frigidity.

He had gone to a lot of trouble. Everyone thought it was hysterical.

I never thought for a minute about complaining.

It was a joke.

Topics:  editorial letters to the editor sexual assault sexual harrassment

