'I love you, mum... I'm sorry': Teen jailed for knife attack

WHAT began as an online dispute has landed one woman behind bars with a reckless wounding conviction.

Sam Coe softly called out: "I love you, mum" and "I'm sorry" as she was taken back into custody after being sentenced before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Chinderah woman had originally pleaded not guilty to charges of entering a dwelling with intent and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when she was arraigned.

But these allegations were withdrawn and she formally entered a guilty plea in April to one count of reckless wounding over the incident which began as a social media feud and spiralled into a physical fight with another young woman.

Coe entered the other woman's Banora Point home on April 17 last year before the pair began arguing.

About 6.50pm, Coe and another young female attended the complainant's home at Banora Point.

Coe had allegedly said the victim "had been talking out of school and needed to be flogged for it".

The court heard the victim gained the upper hand while defending herself, but Coe produced a Stanley knife and slashed her stomach, leaving what Judge Wells described as "quite a deep and gaping wound".

"As soon as she was cut the victim fell to the floor and applied pressure to the wound," Judge Wells said.

The court heard Coe had been carrying the knife to protect herself from a past, unrelated, attacker.

When police attended, there was a large amount of blood at the scene and the weapon was on the driveway.

The court heard Coe had been trying to tackle her substance use disorder, which mostly involved use of the drug ice, mental illness and other difficulties and had expressed regret over the incident.

The court heard Coe had attended residential rehab for a month and was "heavily under the addiction of ice" at the time of the incident, but Judge Wells stressed the "objectively serious" incident and her four breaches of a curfew while she was on bail were of concern.

She sentenced Coe to two years and three months prison, but she will be eligible for release on parole on May 24 next year.

Her sentence was backdated to account for the 19 days she had already spent in custody.