‘I live in fear’: Woman’s harrowing DV ordeal

SERIOUS STRANGULATION: Lonnie Jail Harrip was jailed for 2½ years for choking his ex-partner and obstructing police in September last year.

A WOMAN strangled in a fit of rage by her ex-partner says she now lives in fear and struggles to sleep at night.

The victim’s harrowing statement was read to Brisbane District Court on Monday as Lonnie Jai Harrip was jailed for 2½ years.

Harrip, who grew up in Toowoomba, pleaded guilty to unlawful choking and to obstructing a police officer.

Crown prosecutor Kellie Jones told the court the 35-year-old turned violent after a night of drinking in September last year.

During his outburst, he grabbed his ex-partner’s neck and squeezed until she struggled to breathe then put her in a headlock.

The woman fled and called police from a payphone.

While in custody, Harrip headbutted the wall of the holding cell and struggled violently with police when they attempted to settle him down.

In a statement to the court, his ex-partner revealed she has been in dire financial straits since that night.

“I feel like he took something away from me, I have never felt so much pain in my life,” Ms Jones read.

“Since that night he was locked up, I have not been able to pay bills, have sold both cars and asked for help from friends to help feed my children.”

Ms Jones said the woman was now scared to close her eyes at night and lived in fear Harrip “would come back to finish what he started”.

Defence lawyer James Feely said Harrip was remorseful for his actions and was seeking help in jail to address his drinking problem.

Judge Deborah Richards sentenced Harrip to 2½ years’ jail. He will be released on parole in June.

– NewsRegional

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.