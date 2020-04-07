A GOLD Coast man spent months terrorising two women in their 60s, peering through windows, performing sex acts in their view and putting out one woman's lights.

"I know you are single and don't want to get raped," he told the woman.

Brodie Stephen Booth pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to multiple charges including unlawful stalking, indecent act with intent to insult, enter dwelling with intent and stealing.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in prison with immediate release on parole.

The 30-year-old has been in custody for about 14 months.

"These are very serious offences and you would have caused the complainants extreme fear and anxiety," she said.

Crown prosecutor Michael Mitchell told the court between August and December 2018, Booth was spotted peering into a 61-year-old woman's Coomera home, crouching in bushes, walking past her home repeatedly and masturbating while in her view.

He said one night at about 1am the woman noticed all her lights had gone out.

When she went to investigate she found Booth standing near her meter box.

"He made the very concerning comment, 'I know you are single and don't want to get raped'," Mr Mitchell said.

The woman retreated inside and saw him shaking her flyscreen to her dining room.

When police arrived she found the garage had been broken into and tools that were not hers were laying nearby.

Mr Mitchell said Booth also terrorised a mentally impaired 64-year-old woman who lived nearby.

He told the court Booth had asked to come in to use the toilet and asked for sandwiches.

Mr Mitchell said the woman also found Booth in her kitchen with his pants down, showing his genitalia.

When she asked him to leave, Booth went outside and masturbated in her view.

He was also seen a number of other times performing sex acts in view of her home.

"His actions would have caused some alarm and ­distress," he said.

He stalked the woman for more than five months. The woman's disability means she has the same mental capacity as a teenager. Booth was not aware she had a disability.

Mr Mitchell told the court Booth also smashed a window and broke into the Nerang Bowls Club where he punched an ATM and stole alcohol and cigarette papers on September 13, 2018.

Defence barrister James McNab, instructed by Allen & Searing Lawyers, said Booth had an unstable upbringing and was sexually assaulted by a family friend. He said Booth was also assaulted when he was taken into custody for the bowls club break-in.

The court was told Booth also had a number of mental health issues.

Originally published as 'I know you are single and don't want to get raped'