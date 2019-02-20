‘I didn’t fit in’: Kahu reveals reasons for Broncos exit

He made his first-grade debut with the Broncos in 2013 and racked up 95 games for the club through six seasons, but Jordan Kahu knew the writing was on the wall.

The resurgence of Jack Bird, who'll partner James Roberts in the centres, and emergence of promising youngsters Jamayne Isaako, Kotoni Staggs and Gehamat Shibasaki, means there will be limited opportunities in Anthony Seibold's backline in 2019.

So when Ben Barba's return to the NRL with the Cowboys ended as quickly as it started, Kahu saw an opening.

Barba, of course, had been recruited as a fullback at the Cowboys, and when the club sacked the fallen star for alleged domestic abuse, they found themselves needing a new custodian with the season fast approaching.

And Kahu - the 28-year-old former Kiwis representative - has shown his ability as a fullback at both club and international level.

"I've been around long enough where I kind of knew that I didn't really fit in the team and I didn't see that opportunity at the Broncos unless there was an injury," he told NRL.com.

"I wasn't willing to wait around and obviously when I got that feeling (that I wasn't going to play) I started looking elsewhere."

Kahu has signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys, and on top of offering versatility, he provides a quality goalkicking option (77% accuracy off the tee).

"To pick up a player of Jordan's ability and experience at this stage of the pre-season is a massive bonus for us," coach Paul Green said.

"He gives us depth at a number of positions, he's a very good centre and he's played wing and fullback as well."