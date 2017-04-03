'I just hope you survive to realise your own stupidity'

The scene of the tragic accident on the Bruce Hwy north at the United service station last Friday.

I'D LIKE to share my opinion on the total stupidity of drivers on the Bruce Hwy at 9am (Saturday) with a few irresponsible people.

To those seven four wheel drives and two small sedans who didn't appreciate my speed limit from Glenwood to Curra, 100kmh is the speed limit, set not only because it is the legal speed limit but because it is the safest speed at which to drive during normal road conditions.

Today it was normal, dry and safe so today the speed level was 100kmh, as it is most days.

All of you drove dangerously close to my car, getting up close and personal to my rear end will not make me drive any faster.

The second we approached an overtaking lane you all passed me doing ridiculous speeds, one of you taking the time to hit your horn and flip the bird, obviously I had upset your plans to be somewhere extremely important at a critical time and speed limits must be annoying to those to whom it does not apply.

Did you notice that I passed you, laughing my head off as we went through both the second and third set of lights in Gympie?

Your dangerous driving got you no further and I actually arrived safely in town at the same time as you. You may be invincible but the victims of the vehicle who does not survive the accident that you are speeding into may not be.

You might have noticed that our police force are totally over idiots like you and if I had had a passenger with me today I would have had them film your stupidity but today you were lucky.

Today I was alone and concentrating on my driving, today you put every other car on the road in danger and you survived, you may even have been on time for your appointment.

Tomorrow you may not be so lucky, I just hope that you survive to realise your own stupidity and the family you hit all survive the horror you are bringing into their lives.

And that ends my lecture.

Thank you for your time.

Glenwood.