‘I heard my mum say ‘oh sh——’ and saw the car coming at us’

The Tiguan VW destroyed in a horror crash at Wide Bay Highway intersection with Bruce Highway on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

The Tiguan VW destroyed in a horror crash at Wide Bay Highway intersection with Bruce Highway on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

A BUNDABERG mother and daughter are lucky to be alive after their car was ploughed into by a ute at the Bells Bridge intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

Jody Bowden had driven her mum Lorraine down to Gympie to look at a rental property that day, and the pair were on their way back to Bundaberg in Lorraine’s Tiguan VW about 2.30pm when they were hit side-on as they drove past the Bruce Highway’s deadly interesection with the Wide Bay Highway.

Gympie rugby: ‘Great leader, loyal friend, a true servant of the game’

They were hit so hard the Tiguan was “written off”, and it took firefighters an hour to free Lorraine from the vehicle.

NRL player stood down over COVID-19 breach on Sunny Coast

“It was a very very surreal experience,” Jody recalls. “I heard my mum say ‘oh shit’ and I saw the car coming and the air bags hitting mum in the face.

“Then we were spinning and I thought we were spinning and rolling.”

The car did not roll, but it did spin around to be facing the other direction. But it is what happened after that that has really occupied the women’s minds.

Tiguan VW destroyed in crash at Wide Bay Highway intersection with Bruce Highway on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

“It was just incredible the amount of people who stopped to help. There was an ex-cop directing traffic and his wife putting towels around us and getting us comfortable (I have still got her towel and pillow and I really want her to have them back).

“Some guys in green were the first to arrive, there was an off duty paramedic.

“The paramedics were brilliant, the tow truck drivers, the fireys.

“We just want to say thank you. A big thank you. We are so grateful. So many caring people.”

The two were transported to Gympie Hospital about 4pm and were there until 9pm being assessed and observed.

“The care we got at the hospital was pretty spectacular. It was amazing. Thank you.”