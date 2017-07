Gympie's flag raising ceremony for the start of Naidoc Week last week.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I HAVE to call out rubbish when I see it.

The welcoming ceremony is a creation of a member of Labor party back in 1970s.

Years back I watched on TV a welcoming ceremony.

My best mate told me his mob welcoming ceremony was spears to the head.

Really fed up with this. It's demeaning and made up. All nice and warm feeling for some. But it has nothing to do with Aborigine tradition.

Cameron Cudahy,

Tagigan Rd