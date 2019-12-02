‘I have a low tolerance for BS,’ O’Brien says of Landry row

WIDE Bay MP Llew O’Brien has stood by his actions following a leaked story about a row between himself and Capricornia Nationals MP Michelle Landry in the last sitting of Parliament, which allegedly resulted in an informal complaint of bullying against him.

The Guardian Australia reported the row erupted after Landry, the assistant minister for children and families, took aim at O’Brien about partyroom leaks.

It said that in the partyroom meeting, O’Brien had accused Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie of allowing One Nation to take credit for the government bringing forward the dairy code of conduct, and said it had been his intention to call a spill against her.

Mr O’Brien told The Gympie Times today politics could be tough and rough and Parliament was the place “for robust conversations where I come to fight for a better deal for farmers, small businesses and the constituents of Wide Bay”.

“I have a low tolerance for BS and call things as I see them,” Mr O’Brien said.

“People expect their politicians to stand up for them and respect them for doing so.

“Whether it’s the Prime Minister as I did with the establishment of the Banking Royal Commission, or the Minister for Agriculture over the Mandatory Dairy Code, or the Attorney General over the Commonwealth Integrity Commission, I won’t hesitate in having robust conversations that put Wide Bay first.”

The National Party has since said the issue had been “dealt with internally”.

Following the corridor argument, Landry is understood to have made an informal complaint to the party’s executive and other party members, but did not escalate the complaint formally, which would have triggered an investigation, theguardian.com reported.

The Nationals president, Larry Anthony, said later the matter had been dealt with internally, and was now “in the past”.

“I was aware a few weeks ago that there was a robust discussion between a lot of members, and a lot of that was over the dairy code and issues there,” Anthony told Guardian Australia.

“I am also aware that this issue [of Landry and O’Brien] was dealt with internally by the LNP, as they are both LNP members. These issues are dealt with internally by the party, and it is now done, it is in the past.

“I don’t mind robust discussions amongst our members but we all have to get on with each other, and I always want there to be harmony, and that issue is behind us now.”

The LNP president, David Hutchinson, told Guardian Australia the party “became aware of a disagreement between two MPs”.

“We have spoken with both of them, and consider the matter closed.”

O’Brien told Guardian Australia that “a short, robust discussion was had about the state of the partyroom”.

“I have always had a good relationship with Michelle and the parliament is the place for robust discussions.”

Landry declined to comment.