'I have a badass scar:' Tracey Devereaux reflects

Gympie mum of five home after almost three months in hospital. Tracey Devereaux is glad to be back with her husband Bruce, and children, Grace (12), Joshua (10), Molly (8), Sophie (6), Emily (3) after a series of ten operations. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

Gympie mum of five home after almost three months in hospital. Tracey Devereaux is glad to be back with her husband Bruce, and children, Grace (12), Joshua (10), Molly (8), Sophie (6), Emily (3) after a series of ten operations. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

Two and a half years on from an infection that nearly killed her, much loved Gympie mother and photographer Tracey Devereaux's life is "wonderfully normal.”

Spending much of time on the road with her husband and Gympie Times columnist Bruce, Tracey has found solace in living the nomadic lifestyle and spending time with her large family.

Her life now is a far cry from October 2015, when she was fighting to stay alive.

She had been in an induced coma for more than two weeks after an aneurysm in her small bowel ruptured and caused internal bleeding into her stomach cavity.

She underwent multiple operations, even being airlifted from Nambour to Brisbane mid-procedure when medical staff brought her bank from the brink.

A tiny surgical coil lodged in her artery and cut off the bloody supply to her bowel.

"(Now) you wouldn't know anything had happened,” Tracey said.

"I have a badass scar down my belly but otherwise I am just as energetic as I have ever been.

"The big change for us is, of course, we're on the road living in a bus.

Tracey Devereaux is recovering from surgery after having her drain, bag and skin graft removed. Bruce Devereaux

"It is still work but it is a tad more exciting to be able to check out seals and dolphins and wombats in the wild.”

Speaking with The Gympie Times while on the road, Tracey said her outlook on life has changed a lot since the ordeal.

"I just looked out the window (of the bus), there is a cow over there.

"I couldn't see that three years ago,” she chuckled.

Shed never have approved these photos if she was here on the bus. Makes them all the more special, dont you think?

"(But in all seriousness) I don't think I have changed.

"I am just as positive and enthusiastic about life as I have always been.

"But the anxiety with the kids especially was high for a long time, but now even they are back to their old ways, pushing their boundaries and our patience.”

Tracey's journey was documented by her blogger husband Bruce.

He often shared confronting images of her recovery and honest words about the impact her situation was having on the family.

"I don't carry a grudge like I used to, life is too short” Bruce said.

No Caption

"I'm more focused than ever on the now and the kids and experiences instead of things.

"We don't know how long we've got with each other and I want to make that time memorable and interesting and fun,” he said.