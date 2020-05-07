Together with brothers Adam, Ryan and dad Stephen, 22-year-old Jaden Donnelly has been humbled by the local love for their new business The Original Pieman since it opened on Monday.

THEY'VE only been open for four days, but this family-run pie shop has quickly become the toast of Oxley in Brisbane's southwest.

"We know how good our product is and that's why we're so confident, but I had no idea people would go this mad over our pies," Jaden said.

"We get people coming in every 15 minutes saying what great feedback they've heard about us on Facebook. So I jumped on on Monday and made a page. I didn't really know what I was doing, so excuse it if the page isn't too good."

The family aren't trade-qualified bakers, but they're using the recipes passed down by their grandfather who spent 77 years in the industry.

"At the moment, we've got this store in Oxley and we've also got a store opening in Cleveland in about four weeks," he said.

"We've got one opening at Paradise Point on the Gold Coast in about eight weeks from now, and the plan is to have five or six stores by the end of the year."

The Donnelly's have sold thousands of pies in the last four days at their Oxley store.

The Oxley store was due to open a couple of months ago, but coronavirus threw the family's opening plans out the window.

"But we just couldn't wait any longer to get the doors open. We thought, let's just do it and if we have to close the doors for a bit, then we'll do it. But we can't close the doors now," Jaden said.

"We opened Monday and we have not stopped."

The family has been starting work at 4.30am and finishing at 6.30pm to keep up with demand, although the former labourer admitted the stress of opening a new business in the middle of the pandemic did take it's toll.

"I was frightened and I didn't know what to expect. I was so nervous, I was sick in the stomach," he said.

"But after day one, I couldn't imagine myself doing anything else ever again."

