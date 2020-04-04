‘I guess we’re lucky to still be allowed to open’

With two of his staff already retrenched, this Gympie businessman isn’t the only one loosing sleep in this current economic climate.

With two of his staff already retrenched, this Gympie businessman isn’t the only one loosing sleep in this current economic climate.

IT’S the uncertainty of the COVID-19 shutdown situation that has small business owner Stephen Davies most worried.

“I don’t know if the government is going to close us down tomorrow,” the owner of Beds R Us Gympie said.

“I guess we’re lucky to still be allowed to be open.”

Mr Davies and his wife Naomi purchased the business from his parents in 2006 and since then, it has continued to turn a steady trade.

“Gympie has always looked after us,” he said.

“But when the government said to only leave home for the essentials, that’s when we really noticed a downturn.”

Stephen Davies of Beds R Us

Mr Davies has had to let two of his staff members go due to cutting back and keeping costs down despite wage suppliments from the government.

“Because we hire all our staff through a labour hire company, we weren’t eligible for the first round of payments. I’m just the host employer. But the hire company is looking into this next wave, and hopefully we can get some benefit from that,” Mr Davies said.

The way they conduct business has changed too with sanitised, disposable covers for trying out beds, regular santising of exposed surfaces and adhering to social distancing guidelines when dealing with customers now the norm, but Mr Davies is trying to remain positive.

The recent $750 stimulus packages have also been welcomed with Mr Davies’ business securing some of that income in sales.

“I’m certainly feeling a lot better about this whole thing today than I was on Monday,” he said.