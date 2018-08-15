I got bogged... moderators create new Facebook page

OFF THE ROAD: Some of the incidents documented on the Facebook page I got bogged at Inskip Point.

A RAINBOW Beach-born Facebook page with a cult-following has set up a new account after disappearing off social media last month.

The I got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page had 189,000 people following it, with a huge international audience, when it collapsed in July after being hacked.

The page technically still exists, the moderators said, but after it unravelled on July 6 from a scam advertisement, only overseas followers can see it.

Our original page was hacked early July and has now been returned to us, but only overseas followers can see the page,” the post said.

"There has been a copy cat page start up called "I got bogged at Inskip”...and are claiming to be us...but its not.”

The page was born when the couple thought others would find the number of boggings around Inskip Point as funny as them and before long the page exploded, reaching a huge audience in the Gympie region, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and beyond.

The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page. Contributed

The page was created at 9am this morning and has racked up around 90 followers.

"I think humour reaches everywhere, and there's a lot of humour in what we see,” the moderator said.

But a lot of advice is given to the driver off camera, the moderator said, that is not always followed.

"Our page isn't just about fun, it's a great learning tool.

"We know a lot of people have learnt from it. The first thing they'll do is let their tyres down.”

Two videos has since been posted on the Facebook site "I Got Bogged At Inskip Point Original Owners.”