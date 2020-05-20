‘Overwhelmed’: Miranda Kerr reveals co-parenting struggles

She has the picture-perfect life, but Miranda Kerr admits that having it all is not as easy as it seems.

The supermodel gave a rare glimpse inside her home life with Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel and their children in a candid Instagram live chat and said she often feels "overwhelmed" with being a wife, hands-on mum and businesswoman.

"It's totally normal to feel overwhelmed, I have three kids and they wake up sometimes multiple times during the night. It's a lot but you've got to enjoy it," Kerr said.

Model Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel. Picture: Getty

"I'm so blessed to have kids and so when I make sure that I come from that attitude of gratitude and really be thankful for the simple things for our health, for the fact that we have each other, for the roof over our heads, it puts everything into perspective.

"So of course I get overwhelmed with having my own company, wanting to be the best mother, wanting to be the best wife, wanting to be there for my friends but unfortunately my friends - they're the ones that really miss out the most because they know that my family comes first."

Miranda Kerr with Evan Spiegal on their wedding day in May 2017. Source: Patrick Demarchelier/Vogue

Kerr, 37, and Spiegel, 29, tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to sons Hart, two, seven-month-old Myles. She also shares a nine-year-old son Flynn with actor Orlando Bloom.

The Kora Organics founder was married to Bloom, who is expecting another child with fiancee Katy Perry, for three years before they divorced in 2013.

She described co-parenting with Bloom as "challenging".

"It is challenging to co-parent but I feel that it is really important to put the needs of the child first," Kerr said.

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom with their son Flynn.

"Like when it comes to Flynn, we always say, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn, what is in the best interest of Flynn?'

"When you come from that space of love and wanting the best for your child then you'll make the right decisions together."

Kerr lives in Los Angeles with Spiegel and their kids and said a typical day in their household starts at the crack of dawn.

"The way you start your day really has an impact for me on how I feel throughout the rest of my day," she said.

"What's really great is that my husband wakes up every morning at 5:30 and he's very routined and so I have about an hour and 45 minutes to an hour until my kids wake up.

"That way I get to do my meditation and I think of what I'm grateful for and I do my little skin care routine and it helps me have that time for myself before I go into the day and get the kids up and ready, make breakfast and then their nap time and then meetings."