‘I feel so blessed’: Gympie’s best hairdresser crowned

The votes are in and the best hairdresser in the Gympie region has been hand-picked by our readers.

Codie Winston from Codie and Crew has been crowned the top in the trade out of 27 talented women.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

“I feel so blessed and it’s such a rewarding feeling to achieve this,” Ms Winston said.

Starting her own salon in 2019 after finishing her apprenticeship, Ms Winston she began her career while she was still in school.

“I have such a great team behind me, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today without them that’s for sure, they make running a business and coming to work everyday fun and so enjoyable. “

The ‘crew’ at Codie and Crew Gympie.

Aside from a love of all things hair, Ms Winston said she loves working with “a great bunch of girls”.

“I love how we all get along so well and work as such a strong team,” Ms Winston said.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”

Another reason Ms Winston is so devoted to her job can be put down to her “amazing” clients and their continued love and support.

“I couldn’t be more happy,” she said.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone that voted for myself and also thank you for voting for the girls who also work at Codie & Crew, we all appreciate every single one of you.”

DON'T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription