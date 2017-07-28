'I feel like Jeremy and Nicole finally had their day'

A JURY took just 17 minutes yesterday to deliver a guilty verdict in the trial of Craig Andrew Yensch, who had pleaded not guilty to two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Yensch, 41, of Gatton, was driving one of the vehicles involved in a horror accident in New South Wales on October 16, 2015, that killed young Gympie friends Jeremy Josefski and Nicole Daly as they travelled south.

The Josefski and Daly families have been in Griffith this week attending the District Court trial, which began on Monday and was presided over by Judge C Jeffreys.

Jeremy Josefski on his Grandfathers farm at Mooloo. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

Jeremy's widow Leah said at the conclusion of the trial her overwhelming feeling was one of relief.

Nicole Daly

"It feels like they finally had their day,” she said of Jeremy and Nicole.

Yensch was granted conditional bail and he will be sentenced in the District Court at Sydney Downing Centre on October 13.