‘I fear what will happen to Gympie region if people don’t backburn’

A FORMER chief fire officer has expressed the importance of backburning and hazard reduction.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Authority acting area commander for Mundubbera, Monto, Gayndah and Eidsvold and Gympie Firebrigade chief officer John Corbet said fires last year have shown the impact of not backburning.

“With the fires last year in Widgee, Black Mountain and further south, we have seen the effects of what happens when you do not back-burn,” he said.

“If people had kept on back burning and hazard fire reduction, this would not have happened to Australia. I fear what will happen to the Gympie region if people do not backburn”.

Mr Corbet has agreed with the comments made by Gympie MP Tony Perrett to mitigate bushfire risks.

Mr Perrett said despite the government being told fuel loads were an underlying problem it has twice refused to support inquiries into them.

“It was warned when it removed stock grazing permits and when it made backburning and effective vegetation management more difficult,” Mr Perrett said.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said “Arguments about a narrowing window to conduct land management practices are misleading when landholders are not allowed to responsibly manage their land”. Picture: Shane Zahner

“Arguments about a narrowing window to conduct land management practices are misleading when landholders are not allowed to responsibly manage their land.”

Mr Corbet said land owners should take a commonsense approach. “Usually after a frost you start burning. There is no set time, there are set rules. It is about reducing the hazard, impact and the power”.