I don't think cashless is the way to go

NOT YET: Colin Claridge isn't sure that going cashless is the safest or most convenient way to go.

I STOOD in the supermarket queue last week, watching the person ahead fumble about with the eftpos machine.

I thought to myself, how precisely is this technology actually saving time?

Buy something, whip out your cash, get your change and you're done.

Boom. Quick and easy.

I remember the days when people would pay by cheque and I doubt some people could be any slower using eftpos.

Thank goodness for cash.

Over the past couple of decades, the call for a cashless economy has occasionally reared its ugly head.

It's been nibbling at the edges, what with eftpos machines, a decline in the use of ATMs and payments being made by using your phone.

We've even seen the emergence of some businesses in the big city now refusing to accept cash.

All for the sake of convenience.

Apparently.

When the power goes out, or when your bank has yet another network outage, at least if you've got cash you can still buy the essentials.

Not to mention the convenience of having one's eftpos machine decide to die a couple of days before Christmas and being advised by the firm contracted with your bank that they won't be in your area for another two weeks....because it's Christmas, you know.

Where then is the convenience of being cashless?

This week came news that the Reserve Bank of Australia is all enthusiastic about implementing a new system which some economic commentators and technophiles are heralding as the beginning of the end for cash.

A word of caution to our politicians, lest they get swept up in this wave.

Caution must be used before our politicians decide we no longer need to run something as costly as a mint.

Because basically, I don't think the technology comes anywhere near having guaranteed safeguards.

If past events are anything to go by, then those with bad intent in mind seem to be always one step ahead.

Anti-virus programs only work on the known malware.

Not on malware that hasn't attacked yet.

Before our parliamentarians decide that we must eagerly embrace all things cashless and paperless, we need to examine the recent experiences of a couple of Queensland's largest councils.

If they haven't got the right checks and balances in place to prevent being defrauded by fake invoices sent online, then what chance do we plebs have of knowing if the power bill that our provider now

insists be sent online rather than by actual mail is the real one?

Politicians must stop and think before they are duped by the modern equivalent of the snake oil salesman; selling the new banking wonders that will relieve us of the burden of having to carry cash.

Because the problem with smart technology is that there always seems to be that hacker just a little bit smarter.

Before our politicians decide to embrace a cashless economy, they should make it a priority to investigate whether those charged with implementing such a system (the RBA, the commercial banks etc) actually have all safeguards in place else we end up being relieved of our bank balances by someone in Shanghai.

My main concern is that no one can ever give such a guarantee.

Any push towards a cashless economy also fails to acknowledge that there remains a sizeable section of society who won't swap

their passbooks for plastic, who will never use an ATM and don't make payments online.

It fails to acknowledge that unlike in the big city, the phone and internet services remain sub-standard and this removes any perceived convenience factors with going cashless.

Imagine tap, tap, tap, tap, tap tapping away in an outback Qld cafe and not going anywhere because the connection keeps dropping out.

The likes of the RBA and the financial sector might be just too enthusiastic about pushing towards a cashless economy.

But I just don't think it is completely workable.

They will never be able to safeguard security absolutely and the thing about technology is that ultimately, it's only as good as the person using it.

Our parliamentarians must therefore think very carefully before eagerly getting swept up.

As some of their number might embrace the idea under some misguided perception that to do so makes them relevant, we have to remind ourselves that some of their number still don't understand how to use a mobile phone properly.