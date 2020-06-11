Menu
The Premier says the border will not reopen this month.
Politics

‘I don’t regret September border date’: Qld Premier

11th Jun 2020
QUEENSLAND borders will not reopen this month with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk insisting there was no difference between what she and the Prime Minister have said.

Scott Morrison has been pushing for interstate borders to open up next month, pressuring Premier's to commit to a date to help the aviation industry and tourism.

The Premier said there was no difference to what she and Mr Morrison had said.

"I have said very clearly that in stage three we are looking at what interstate travel can be allowed," she said.

"We are at one on this in terms of July.

"There is no descent on this, he has said July, I have said July.

"It's in the roadmap its there very clearly."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at a press conference today. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Ms Palaszczuk came under fire last month for claiming the borders may not reopen until September.

But the Premier this morning said she didn't regret flagging September, saying, "back then the evidence was there was a lot more community transmission that was happening in NSW and Victoria at the time," she said.

"New South Wales has done a great job of getting that under control but I'll always put the health of Queenslanders first."

Citing the four recent cases in Victoria, the Premier said the borders would remain closed this month.

"We are working with the Federal Government, we've got national cabinet tomorrow, we are looking at epidemiology, that's going to be a very important meeting," she said.

Originally published as 'I don't regret September border date': Premier

