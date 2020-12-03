Menu
CEO Shane Gray has flagged more concerns with the state of the council’s water business unit and its assets.
News

‘I don’t know what we’ve spent it on’: CEO flags $2m puzzler

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 12:01 AM
It is a system designed to alert Gympie Regional Council if something goes wrong with its water or sewerage systems.

But $2.2 million later there appears to be more questions than answers about the organisation’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system.

“We’re not saying the $2 million wasn’t well spent; I just don’t know what we’ve spent it on,” CEO Shane Gray said last week.

Mr Gray flagged his concerns about the system earlier this month in his 100-day report, saying it was “not clear if the SCADA system was effective and potentially exposed council and community to significant issues across the network”.

Mr Gray flagged his concerns about the effectiveness of the council’s SCADA system in his 100 day report.
His concerns around the system’s effectiveness have raised more questions about the council’s troubled water and sewerage department which was controversially overhauled in 2016, in an effort to improve it, and has since been plagued by senior staff turnover, claims of treatment plant failures, access loss at Goomeri and revelations its water treatment plant was running for months without any of the back-up pumps in working condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“What we’re trying to do is get our head around what we’ve paid for (SCADA), what we’ve got, so we can see what else we need to do,” Mr Gray said last week.

“The initial thought was: (it’s) a lot of money, it should be working.

“It’s a lot of money; it should be working”: Gympie council CEO Shane Gray.
“But I’m not sure if we’re working at full capacity at all of our plants.”

In the past two years the council has spent more than $2 million on improvements to the SCADA system across the region.

This included a $1.255 million injection in 2018.

“Somewhere there’s a whole heap of information about where we went with it, and how we went with it and why we went with it.

“I need that.

“It’s great to have but I don’t think we can rely upon it at this point so it needs to be improved,” Mr Gray said.

gympie council gympie council ceo gympie regional council gympie water water
Gympie Times

