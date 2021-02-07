‘I don’t feel as confident as I used to in a bikini’: Jesinta

Model Jesinta Franklin on pregnancy, body image and her new Seafolly campaign

Exclusive: Jesinta Franklin has opened up about body image and motherhood, saying a baby bump is something to be celebrated.

The model, business mogul and former Miss Universe Australia, 29, posed in a black-and-white bikini with her daughter, Tallulah, in a new campaign for Australian swim brand Seafolly.

Shot at her Sydney home, Franklin - who is expecting her second child to Swans superstar husband Lance "Buddy" Franklin next month - showed off her baby bump, encouraging mothers to embrace their bodies.

"It's definitely been a journey of self-love, learning to love my new body," Franklin said in an exclusive interview.

"Your body goes through so many changes when you're pregnant, I probably don't feel as confident as I used to feel in a swimsuit."

The Seafolly campaign - themed around "love" - is the Sydney brand's first major move since bouncing back from voluntary administration last year.

The shoot features a rare appearance from Tallulah, who turns one this month, as Franklin usually keeps her out of the spotlight.

"It's never been about trying to hide Tallulah … it's about allowing her to have the choice of how she interacts with social media," Franklin said.

"Obviously, being a baby she is unable to make that choice."

Following in the footsteps of privacy-conscious celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively, Franklin said she preferred to be "discreet" when it came to showing her daughter on social media.

"I always think it's really easy to upload the picture but you can't really take it down once it's out there," Franklin said.

"Social media is such a minefield for any parent - there's no right or wrong, you've just got to do what you feel comfortable with.

"(Tallulah) came over between shots before her nap and we snapped some photos. It was done in a gentle and discreet way."

And while she has spent a lot of her modelling career posing in sexy swimwear, Franklin said her pre-shoot preparations had changed lately. "I can't really see past my knees now, my belly is that big," she said, with a laugh.

"I kind of am avoiding all self-tan because I can't see what I am doing. I made sure I was really moisturised, I spent most of the shoot in the water."

It's clear that Franklin - who does not have a nanny - is a hands-on mother, who is already teaching her daughter about self-confidence. "I think being in the public eye from such a young age and having a career that was based on a beauty pageant - whether you like it or not, it is judged on physical appearance - it's made me reflect on the way I look at myself," Franklin said.

"She's seen me brush my hair and has started to mimic that.

"I think it's being positive about my body and talking about our bodies in ways that are really loving and not talking about diet … and being kind to yourself.

"My biggest wish for her is that she has a respectful relationship with her body."

Franklin said this pregnancy had been much easier than her first.

"I haven't been sick at all. With Tallulah, I was very unwell for the first four or five months - I have had none of that with this pregnancy.

"The challenging part has been running after a one year old."

