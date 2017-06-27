'I don't deserve to be attacked by a stepladder'

STEPLADDER TO JAIL: A Gympie man who claimed he was attacked with a stepladder while dining at Red Rooster and then assaulted a worker has been sentenced to jail.

Thomas Arthur Ward, of Gympie, appeared via video link at the Gympie Magistrates Court on two charges of public nuisance as well as creating a disturbance, assaulting a police officer, and common assault.

Ward, 47, represented himself and pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was sentenced to to nine months prison and a total of $1,500 in fines.

"I don't deserve to be attacked by stepladders,” Ward told the court before being sentenced.

On May 28, Ward found himself in conflict over the stepladder at the Red Rooster restaurant on the Bruce Highway, Gympie.

The prosecution said Ward was intoxicated and appeared angry the stepladder was placed near where he was dining.

The court heard he threw the stepladder belonging to the business out the front door, and began became abusive towards staff.

The court heard how a female employee attempted to retrieve the ladder, when Ward confronted her, knocked off her headset and said he would hold a gun to her head.

He left the premises before police arrived but was later identified and arrested.

Ward asked the magistrate if he had ever had a stepladder placed over him while he was dining.

"I want to know, your honour, if you've ever had a stepladder placed over you while you're dining,” Ward asked.

The magistrate told Ward it was no excuse for his intolerable behaviour.

"People, families, don't deserve to go out and encounter people like you,” the magistrate told Ward.

Earlier, the court heard details of offences committed earlier that month, on May 10, when police were called to a disturbance at the Empire Hotel on Mary St, Gympie.

It was argued Ward created a disturbance when he argued and threatened to fight the manager of the hotel over a meal and alcohol he had brought onto the premises.

During the argument, Ward broke a vase, overturned a table and hurled abuse at staff and patrons.

Police arrived at the scene after Ward had left, and found him further down Mary St, where he verbally abused diners of other establishments.

The prosecution said Ward had grabbed his crotch in front of families, including children, while challenging members of the public to fight him.

Ward gestured angrily to the court throughout the proceedings, and was heard muttering profanities at the police prosecutor and magistrate while details of his offences were being read.

The court heard Ward had a lengthy history of similar offences and his punishment reflected that.