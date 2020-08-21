Noosa Mayor, deputy’s financial interests revealed

The latest Noosa councillor register of interests shows Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart has an entrepreneurial streak, while her deputy Frank Wilkie by comparison has little else in the way of assets other than a family home.

Cr Stewart's official council declaration made on June 19 reveals she is a director and secretary of Sultmann Investments Pty Ltd.

Her Sultmann Investments listed companies including Champion Iron Ltd, Nusantara Resources Ltd, Regis Resources Ltd, EHR Resources Ltd, Metro Mining Ltd as well as Amber Energy.

She also lists an investment through Sultmann Investments in Licella, a company producing a hydrothermal upgrading platform to rapidly and economically transform a wide range of biomass, waste plastic and industry residues into a synthetic oil or biocrude to produce more sustainable fuels and chemicals.

The company has NAB business accounts and a CommSec trading account as well as an ANZ cash account on top of the mayor's listed personal bank accounts including joint family accounts.

She is also a director and secretary of Dear Molly Holdings Pty Ltd and Dear Molly Pty Ltd.

Dear Molly is an online website and app which offers women aged 25-65 a one-stop-shop for advice and connections for women.

Her directorships also includes the not-for-profit Youngcare which assists people between the ages of 18 to 65 with high care needs.

Clare Mary Sultmann/Stewart is listed on her declaration as primary beneficiary of the Sultmann Family Trust with her family the secondary beneficiary.

The register shows the mayor also holds a 50 per cent partnership The Inspo Group, a business involved in reusable coffee cups and sustainable homewares.

Her land interests are listed as a 903 sqm family residence in Noosaville and as the owner of an 810 sqm residential investment property in Noosa Heads.

Cr Stewart said the investment property listing was now out of date and she would have it corrected.

"The one (property) in Noosa Heads shouldn't be there, it as my parents' principal place of residence, it was just in my name, so I had to list it," Cr Stewart said.

"They've just sold that.

"The majority of shares that I have are held in a family trust … (with) my mum and my dad."

She said the trust owned no residential or commercial property in Noosa.

The mayor said the majority of share holdings were in an iron ore company based in Toronto and People Infrastructure, which was similar to a labour hire group.

One of her other more substantial investments was in a gold company.

"The other shares that are listed, is just because I have three or four of them, like literally nothing, and they were just managed by my stockbroker who's a friend," Cr Stewart said.

"I had to put everything down, they were just literally in the portfolio.

"They're not even relevant."

Cr Stewart said she also had trust investment in Eigth Gate Residences funds number six and seven.

The company's website said its investment strategy focused on the acquisition of underperforming mixed-use estates in desirable locations on the Australian eastern seaboard.

The mayor said all the listings were everything that was in her name or anything she was a company director of.

She lists her political, organisational, professional associations as membership in the LNP, something she declared during the election campaign, plus the Queensland Bar Association and Noosa Regional Gallery.

Cr Stewart, a published author who has overcome severe injuries from a major traffic accident at age 23, has declared sources of income of more than $5000 as book sales, motivational speaking, homeware sales and family trust net income distributions.

Former journalist Cr Wilkie in his June 5 declaration lists his share investments as 390 shares with Fairfax media and 313 with APN News and Media.

His land holdings are registered as a Suncorp mortgaged 600 sqm Peregian Beach residential home and the councillor has declared a Suncorp bank account.

In his declaration Cr Wilkie lists a membership with the Australian Institute of Company Directors along with Noosa Arts Theatre and the Noosa Gymnastic Club.