I criticised Gympie council and now it won't fix my road

Contacting council does not work, says this letter writer:

I RECEIVED a letter from Tony Perrret, the Liberal Member (sic) for Gympie, about the questionnaire he sent out which he said that in the further comments section, 75% of residents complained about this current council and their lack of maintaining roads and he said if one has a problem to contact their councillor for that division.

Well, I am sorry that does not work.

I contacted Cr Dan Stewart in September last year, then again in December and still nothing has been done.

Gympie Cr Dan Stewart Renee Albrecht

I believe nobody has been allowed to work on the road (because I have made public criticisms), which is my democratic right in a country founded on free speech.

I have complimented the council when due.

Why do I (say this)?

Gympie Regional Mayor Mick Curran Photography by Bambi

Well, for instance the slasher came out and did Kin Kin Rd etc but did not come down our dirt road and the eight foot grass that has encroached upon the road has made it dangerous for the young children that ride or walk along said road for they can not get off the road when a vehicle is coming let alone there could be dangerous snakes hiding in the dense grass.

They have to dodge the fist-sized rocks when riding their bikes.

I would like all of you people to spread the word and send an e-mail to the Minister For Local Government and urge the minister to investigate the lack of duty of care and inadequacy of the Mayor and your divisional councillor to local.government@ ministerial.qld.gov.au and let him know of your concerns and ask him to investigate.

Only action will help us by doing this.

That road should have been done last year when it was in a deplorable state. Seven months later we, the people who live on the road, wait with baited breath.

Also council has come out and graded Tagigan, Neusavale, and Vimes Rds and left ours alone.

Word of mouth travels quickly and I hope that at the next election you, like the hundreds of people I have talked to, will not be voting for Mayor Mick Curran and in my Division 5 will definitely not be voting for Dan Stewart.

If the Minister for Local Government receives enough emails or if you do not have access to a computer send him a letter let's show this current and inept council the power of the people and perhaps we will see a change in attitude.

Werner Dinslage,

Wolvi.