I called the police on those reprehensible humans

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IT BEGGARS belief why people continue to leave their animals unattended in hot cars.

Recently, it was my unfortunate duty to call the police when I discovered a maltese terrier tethered in a white Pajero in the car park at Gympie Aldi.

Sure, there was water in the car for it.

Sure, the windows were wound down quite a bit.

But the car was parked in full sun, the owners were inside the supermarket for a full half hour before they returned and it is now illegal to leave an animal in a vehicle unattended.

It is also illegal to leave the windows down on a car because it is known as leaving the vehicle unsecured and is a finable offence.

When the owners returned to the car, because my phone call to the police had prompted the police to call them and issue them a directive to do so, they were audibly angry because someone had "dobbed them into the cops”, and completely unrepentant.

No, lady, I didn't "mind my own business”.

No, lady, I do not think your behaviour, or that of your equally unpleasant husband/partner acceptable.

If "that dog is looked after better than our own children” as you said, I feel exceedingly sorry for your offspring.

I have a few questions I would love you to answer:

Would you leave your baby unattended in a car for over 30 minutes?

If you knew you were grocery shopping, why did you bring your dog with you in the first place?

Why couldn't one of you have stayed in the car with the dog, or would that have been too uncomfortable for you?

Would you knowingly commit two illegal acts (animal in unattended vehicle and unsecured vehicle) in front of your impressionable children?

Tell yourself all the lies you need to help you sleep at night but it doesn't change the fact you are a thoroughly reprehensible human being and if I see another situation like it, I won't hesitate to call the police again.

It's illegal for a reason. Just don't do it.

DK Jones,

Gympie