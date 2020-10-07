‘I call upon Tony Perrett to name 5 things he has done’

Letter to the Editor

I CALL upon Tony Perrett to name five things he has done for this electorate of Gympie in the six years he has represented this region.

He must think people have small memories.

We have not seen or heard of him in the last six years, now he is all over the media making empty promises using our taxpayer money.

I offer people an alternative as a conservative independent. I have no ties to a political board room where decisions and deals are made for the benefit of the party. If I am elected my office and phone will be available 24/7.

Gympie candidates for the October 31 State election: Geoff Williams (ALP), Tony Perrett (LNP), Michael Blaxland (ONP), Lauren Granger-Brown (GRN), Roland Maertens (IND), Tim Jerome (IND), Nicholas Fairbairn (IMOP)

I will get off my backside and work for the $200,000 plus yearly taxpayer salary.

I will work with whatever government is in power for the benefit of this region. This is my promise and commitment to this region.

Tim Jerome, Independent candidate for Gympie, Kenman Road, Traveston