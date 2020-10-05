Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

‘I beg your pardon?’ M’boro retiree can’t believe lotto win

Carlie Walker
5th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MARYBOROUGH retiree had to hold back tears after she was told she had won the Gold Lotto draw.

The woman was one of 10 winning entries across the country on September 26.

She claimed a $511,318.20 prize.

An official called to tell the woman about the prize - but she was completely oblivious to her win.

"I beg your pardon?" she said.

"This isn't a joke, is it?

"I don't know if I believe you. I will have to go into the newsagency and check the ticket.

"Are you sure it's definitely me?

"Oh my God. This is lovely.

"This is really wonderful. I think I'm almost crying."

The Maryborough woman said she would need some time to decide what to do with her winnings.

"I don't know what I will do," she said.

"You've really caught me off guard.

"I will have to think about it, but I do know that I will certainly help my children out."

The winning marked 12-game entry was purchased at News & Gifts Station Square, Shop 30-31 Station Square, 142 Lennox Street, Maryborough.

News & Gifts Station Square manager Jason Greer said it was the sixth division one winning entry the outlet had sold.

"Congratulations to our latest winner," he said.

"It's always fantastic to see these prizes go to locals.

"It's exciting not just for us but also the entire community.

"We hope she really enjoys her windfall."

More Stories

gold lotto wins lotto maryborough retiree
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Premium Content LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Politics The LNP will preference Labor last across all seats at the October 31 election, saying Queensland deserved a majority government.

        Meet the unique cat crowned Gympie’s cutest

        Premium Content Meet the unique cat crowned Gympie’s cutest

        News One cat blitzed the competition in the search for Gympie’s cutest cat. And the...

        Flames lap Mary Valley Rd after car fire sparks two fires

        Premium Content Flames lap Mary Valley Rd after car fire sparks two fires

        News Two teens were lucky to escape a burning car that sparked two fires on the side of...

        14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        Premium Content 14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        News The clear and sunny weekend ahead is the perfect time to get out.