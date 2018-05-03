I ask again, why was Bob Fredman released from council?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

FORGIVE me for asking if Mr Fredman's release from the Cooloola Shire Council as deputy engineer was ever made public other than by "mutual agreement?”

I have inquired but no one seems to know.

If you recall, there was a great deal of furore at the time, but like all news items or headlines something else takes its place of more newsworthiness.

Mr Fredman has put his name forward - along with Julie Walker for the position of councillor of Division 8 (Mrs Walker was defeated at the last council election by James Cochrane who has since resigned, thus the election).

Being a councillor is a long drop from a highly salaried and influential position. Although reimbursement to councillors is not exactly "peanuts” any more either.

"Minding one's own business” can be a virtue but a councillor or a parliamentarian, business is for public scrutiny and mutual agreements should also be open to the public if there is nothing to conceal.

What strategies has Mr Fredman got for Division 8 or council (Cooloola) as a whole?

No matter what part of the shire a voter lives in - it is the whole shire which matters in the end and the voter matters.

Now, could we please be told why Mr Fredman's services were dispensed with? There are any number of reasons one can conjure up.

Faith DeVere,

Caledonian Hill, Gympie