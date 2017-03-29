29°
News

'I almost threw up in my mouth': Disgust at rubbish and mutilated fish

Frances Klein
| 29th Mar 2017 5:12 PM
Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RIVER lovers and keen recreational fishers Shannon Striebel and Jessee Hobden were left with a sour taste in their mouths on their last trip to the Mary River.

Visiting their favourite fishing spot at the weir just up from Kidd Bridge, the pair were disgusted to find huge piles of abandoned rubbish and a number of mutilated fish on the banks.

"I've never seen so much rubbish in my life," Ms Striebel said.

She said it looked like a group of campers had left everything behind but the tents.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Empty bottles, take-away wrappers, fold-up chairs, food and cigarette packets littered the bank, Ms Streibel said.

But the most offending dumping to Ms Striebel was the numerous fish, half-skinned, cut and left for dead at the water's edge.

 

PUTRID: Mutilated fish and abandoned rubbish littered the banks of the Mary River at a popular fishing and swimming spot this week.
PUTRID: Mutilated fish and abandoned rubbish littered the banks of the Mary River at a popular fishing and swimming spot this week. Frances Klein

"The smell was so overwhelming I almost threw up in my mouth," she said.

The mutilated fish were maggot infested by the time she found them, but did not look like they had been used for bait given the way they were 'toyed with' and surrounded by empty bait packets.

"It was a horrible mess - all I can see in that disaster is animal cruelty written all over it.

 

Mary River enthusiast Shannon Striebel pictured with a catch at the river. She was left disgusted this week when she discovered a huge pile of rubbish and skinned fish left by the side of the river.
Mary River enthusiast Shannon Striebel pictured with a catch at the river. She was left disgusted this week when she discovered a huge pile of rubbish and skinned fish left by the side of the river.

"Whoever was responsible didn't catch them for food or bait, they were caught and left to die on the bank."

A relative new-comer to Gympie, Ms Striebel has fallen for the beauty of the river, where her and her partner often fish and release their catches of cat fish back in the water.

While she generally finds the state of the banks clean she is urging the public to look after the popular swimming and fishing area.

"It's sad to come to such a beautiful place to see how humans don't take care of it or respect it," she said.

"Pick up your rubbish so it doesn't endanger our fish life and the quality of our river."

On investigation The Gympie Times found an esky, gazebo frame and food and drink rubbish also abandoned at 'The Sands' this morning.

Leaving abandoned rubbish is an offence and fines may apply.

Gympie Times

Topics:  animal cruelty dead fish dumping fishing illegal mary river rubbish the sands waste

GR8 wins for Gympie: Albert Bowls victorious

GR8 wins for Gympie: Albert Bowls victorious

The Albert Bowls Club take three out of five finals at the GR8 Bowls Challenge

Let's get technical: What are the chances of the Mary flooding?

1999 FLOOD Gympie residents near Kidd Bridge on the evening of Monday the 8, as the Mary River steadily rose, few realised what was about to happen over the next 24 hours.

150mm expected to be dumped on the region in less than 24 hours.

Cancelled: Gympie sport set for soggy week

No Caption

Gympie sport wet weather updates

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

BACK AGAIN: Gympie Landcare office bearers re-elected for a further term were Gloria Robertson, Ernie Rider, David Rowlands and Kevin Jackson.

Gympie Landcare president praises work of volunteers.

Local Partners

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

THE past year at Gympie Landcare was described by president Ernie Rider as "ticking along quite well” and going slowly forward.

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

Homeless family finds place to stay

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

acreage lifestyle 2 enjoy!

11 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

4 2 4 $398,000!

Discover this unique country estate just perfect for horses and spacious living. This property is a rare gem in Kilkivan with a large homestead style home, with...

THIS GRAND OLD LADY WAS A PIECE OF SILK IN ITS DAY

39 Shields Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Situated near the golf course is a solid 3 bedroom lowset timber home with heaps of character. The interior has an open plan living area, air-conditioned with a...

3.02 ACRES AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further this rare block has just become available. Located in the desirable The Dawn area, the block measures...

GOOD AS NEW

127 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $325,000

Situated on the eastern side of town is a near new 3 bedroom lowset brick home on a fully fenced town block. The home has a spacious open plan living area, fully...

3 x Driveways + Shed

9 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 4 $339,000

3 driveway access to your new property and positioned in a great location close to the foreshore, are features that are sought after. The brick home, has been...

EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE CHOICE

50 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $420,000

This absolutely beautiful home on nearly 1/2 acre and is looking for a new owner - you wont be disappointed. From the soaring ceilings to the bamboo flooring and...

SOMETHING SPECIAL - &quot;SOUTHSIDE&quot;

5 Willow Grove Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $429,000

You will find this truly exceptional residence nestled in Willow Grove Estate surrounded by other quality homes. - Beautifully presented this brick home...

UNDER INSTRUCTION TO SELL!

Lot 3 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

The owners' family is expanding and they need the cash. - Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on...

UNDER INSTRUCTION TO SELL!

Lot 2 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

The owners' family is expanding and they need the cash. - Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on...

VIEWS, SPACE AND CONVENIENCE

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!