Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police found a hydroponic cannabis set-up in a search warrant on Tuesday. File Photo.
Police found a hydroponic cannabis set-up in a search warrant on Tuesday. File Photo.
Crime

Hydroponic cannabis set-up found during police raid

Holly Cormack
23rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE charges have been made in three days this week, keeping our local officers on their toes.

Police have allegedly located a hydroponic set-up for growing cannabis plants and drug utensils at a Kingaroy address this week.

During a search warrant of the address on Tuesday, officers allege to have located the set-up, which had three small cannabis plants growing in it, as well as drug utensils.

The 49-year-old was charged with allegedly producing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

Police started the week with a search warrant at a Crawford road residence, allegedly locating a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

The 28-year-old Crawford man will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates on August 31 for alleged possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Yesterday morning (July 22), officers intercepted a Holden sedan on Fisher street.

The 26-year-old Kingaroy man was known to police to be disqualified from driving.

He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court for allegedly driving while disqualified and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

The vehicle has been immobilised for seven days.

cannabis hydroponic drug system kingaroy police police briefs
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The unforseeable cause of $17m Bruce Hway fail

        premium_icon REVEALED: The unforseeable cause of $17m Bruce Hway fail

        News Main Roads reveals what is causing the brand new highway pavement north of Gympie to fail

        BREAKING: Woman in serious condition after Two Mile crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Woman in serious condition after Two Mile crash

        News The woman and a man were injured when two cars collided on a busy stretch of the...

        Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        premium_icon Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        Crime A South Burnett man forced a southeast Queensland petrol station to close after he...

        30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        News Eerie sights as building continues to smoulder