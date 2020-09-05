Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic on the Bruce Highway near Gunalda.
Traffic on the Bruce Highway near Gunalda.
News

Hwy planners had more foresight when Gunalda crossing built

Staff Reporter
5th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THANKS (Gympie Times reporter Scott Kovacevic) for your recent article on the Bruce Highway.

READ MORE: ‘Beyond pathetic’: Shut up and fix QLD’s lethal goat track

You are completely right it’s a disgrace that in the year 2020 the dual carriageway has only made it 170km north of Brisbane.

Bruce Highway and the Tiaro Bypass are just pawns in a political game

But it’s even worse than that. It was already dual carriageway about 80km north of Brisbane (Caloundra exit) in 1985. So it’s only made it a further 90km or so in 35 years!

Owner fined after cat caughting camping at Inskip

As you say when compared to what has been achieved on the Pacific Highway it is pathetic.

There needs to be a concerted effort to get four-lane dual carriageway to Maryborough and the Tiaro bypass should be the first phase of that.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Actually the first phase SHOULD have been to get the dual carriageway extended from the end of the Gympie bypass at Curra to the Gunalda range crossing - which was actually built as dual carriageway when it was built, unlike the proposed Tiaro bypass. How come they had more foresight when the Gunalda range crossing was built?

It’s such a short distance from Curra to Gunalda I can’t believe Section D of the bypass wasn’t designed to go to Gunalda instead of Curra in the first place. These people are muppets.

Anyway thanks again for your article and keep up the fight.

Brian Chew, Gympie

Gympie Times Senior Reporter Scott Kovacevic.
Gympie Times Senior Reporter Scott Kovacevic.
bruce highway gympie gunalda
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people taken to hospital from Gympie fire

        Premium Content Two people taken to hospital from Gympie fire

        News Mutliple fire crews are still battling the blaze at Fisherman’s Pocket which started about midday

        ‘More than a gym owner’: Tributes flow for fitness mentor

        Premium Content ‘More than a gym owner’: Tributes flow for fitness mentor

        News Loved ones still in shock after untimely death of popular gym owner

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        $11M Templeton buy tops Gympie’s multi-million sales list

        Premium Content $11M Templeton buy tops Gympie’s multi-million sales list

        News Some well known business names have been shelling out and collecting big money for...