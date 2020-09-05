Hwy planners had more foresight when Gunalda crossing built

THANKS (Gympie Times reporter Scott Kovacevic) for your recent article on the Bruce Highway.

You are completely right it’s a disgrace that in the year 2020 the dual carriageway has only made it 170km north of Brisbane.

But it’s even worse than that. It was already dual carriageway about 80km north of Brisbane (Caloundra exit) in 1985. So it’s only made it a further 90km or so in 35 years!

As you say when compared to what has been achieved on the Pacific Highway it is pathetic.

There needs to be a concerted effort to get four-lane dual carriageway to Maryborough and the Tiaro bypass should be the first phase of that.

Actually the first phase SHOULD have been to get the dual carriageway extended from the end of the Gympie bypass at Curra to the Gunalda range crossing - which was actually built as dual carriageway when it was built, unlike the proposed Tiaro bypass. How come they had more foresight when the Gunalda range crossing was built?

It’s such a short distance from Curra to Gunalda I can’t believe Section D of the bypass wasn’t designed to go to Gunalda instead of Curra in the first place. These people are muppets.

Anyway thanks again for your article and keep up the fight.

Brian Chew, Gympie