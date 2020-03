FILE: Lanes are blocked after a caravan rolled at Cooroy this morning.

FILE: Lanes are blocked after a caravan rolled at Cooroy this morning. Brett Wortman

THE Bruce Highway is "blocked" after a caravan rolled in the southbound lanes at Cooroy this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene after a car towing a caravan rolled about 11.50am.

She said multiple people were assessed at the scene, but none required further treatment.

Drivers have been advised of long delays as lanes are blocked heading south to Eumundi.

More to come.