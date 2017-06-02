H'way Traveston exit now altered

CHANGES AHEAD: The Bruce Hwy Traveston and Mary Valley Link Rd exit is to be relocated.

GETTING on to the Bruce Hwy is simple enough, but if you're planning to get off at Traveston or the Mary Valley Link Rd, on Exit 253, it will soon be just a little more complicated.

The Transport and Main Roads Department has announced relocation of the southbound exit early next week, weather permitting.

While that is happening, the department's Wide Bay Burnett District director Stephen Mallows says the exit will be relocated about 350m north at of southbound Exit 253 at Old Traveston Road.

"This will affect the way southbound motorists access Traveston Road, Mary Valley Link Road, the

Old Bruce Highway, Traveston, Cooran and the Mary Valley,” Mr Mallows said.

"It is important motorists pay attention to road signage to ensure they don't miss the new exit.”

He said drivers familiar with the area should be on guard against driving on autopilot, or they might miss it and not be able to turn around until just north of Cooroy.

The change to will allow for work on the connection between the existing Bruce Highway and the new four-lane highway being constructed as part of Section C of the Bruce

Highway Cooroy to Curra project.

"Exit 253 southbound will only be accessed from Old Traveston Road until the new road is open,” he said.