Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the crash on Eton Homebush Rd at Homebush on Tuesday. Picture: Tara Miko
The scene of the crash on Eton Homebush Rd at Homebush on Tuesday. Picture: Tara Miko
News

Husband’s heartbreaking discovery at scene of fatal crash

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 10th Oct 2020 1:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE husband of a woman killed in a horrific head-on crash near Homebush came across the scene after he went searching for her when she did not make it home.

The Sarina woman, 43, was returning from work and was driving along Eton Homebush Rd when about 5.50pm Tuesday she was involved in a head-on collision.

It is understood the woman's husband had tried to ring his wife when she did not make it home.

The woman died at the scene. The 24-year-old man from McEwans Beach, the driver of the second vehicle, was not physically injured but was taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

Initial investigations had identified drink driving as a possible contributing factor to the deadly crash.

READ MORE: Sarina woman identified as victim of head-on fatal crash

 

Investigations into the crash are continuing. Picture: Tara Miko
Investigations into the crash are continuing. Picture: Tara Miko

 

Mackay Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Michael Hollett said early investigations indicated the man's ute had crossed to the wrong side of the road near a "moderately sharp" bend in the busy thoroughfare.

The bend in a 100km/h zone was marked with 60km/h advisory signs.

The man had been returning from work at one of the mines when the collision occurred.

Sgt Hollett said the driver had been breath tested and a blood sample was taken, with investigators awaiting final results.

He said speed was another factor being investigated in the crash.

No charges have been laid in relation to the incident.

More Stories

forensic crash unit homebush mackay crashes mackay fatal crashes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trio at large after ‘serious’ Blue Bar bashing

        Premium Content Trio at large after ‘serious’ Blue Bar bashing

        Crime Police have urged three men to ‘come forward’ after another man was bashed outside the Blue Bar in Alexandra Headland just after midnight.

        Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

        Premium Content Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

        Breaking Man rushed to hospital after Sunshine Coast assault

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1