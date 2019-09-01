Husband caught on video flashing group of women

A MAN who called a group of women "dirty slags" before getting his kit off outside a public shopping centre has been fined in court.

Jasin Pollock pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to two charges: commit public nuisance and wilful exposure.

The court was told Pollock's drunken rant was caught on camera after a big day at the races on August 10.

The court was told that about 5.30pm he approached several woman outside the FoodWorks at West Gladstone on Mellefont St and yelled abuse.

The court was told he called the women "dirty slags" before pulling his pants down revealing his buttocks.

Pollock turned around and showed the women his genitals, the court was told.

Police attended the shopping complex and took statements from witnesses before finding Pollock at home.

The court was told that when Pollock answered the door he said: "I thought you guys would be coming."

Officers confirmed Pollock was the man in the video as he was wearing the same clothes.

The court was told Pollock was unemployed and married.

Pollock told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella he had been at the races and had been drinking.

"I won't go into it," Pollock said.

Mr Kinsella described Pollock's abuse as "derogatory" but made worse by his wilful exposure.

Pollock was fined $550 and a conviction was not recorded.