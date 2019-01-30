Husband apologises for ‘unimaginable pain’

A JUDGE has delayed the sentencing of a former Gold Coast businessman who pleaded guilty in relation to the disappearance of his wife off the coast of the ­Bahamas.

Lewis Bennett faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter back in November in the presumed death of Isabella Hellmann.

Hellmann went missing from her husband's boat off the coast of the Bahamas in May 2017.

Florida media have reported that the judge delayed Bennett's sentencing until May 28 so both sides could deal with restitution that Bennett will have to pay to the couple's two-year-old daughter, Emelia.

During his sentencing today, Bennett read an apology letter to Hellmann's family, saying Emelia is his only reason to go on.

"I know they have been through unimaginable pain as a result of my actions and for that I am truly sorry," Bennett said.

"I know that my words cannot heal them, but I apologise to them from the bottom of my heart and hope that one day their pain will ease."

The 37-foot catamaran, Surf into Summer, partially sunk in waters near Cuba.



Bennett added that losing his soulmate, Isabella, was the greatest loss he's ever endured.

He also asked a judge to allow him to get back to his daughter, who lives with Bennett's sister and her husband in Scotland.

"I am merely a human whose only desire is to raise my child," Bennett said.

"She has lost so much, so quickly. She will need guidance and fortitude so she may grow to be as courageous, compassionate and caring as her mother."

The body of Isabella Hellmann has never been found.

Late last year, Bennett admitted involuntary manslaughter after his Colombian wife vanished on their cruise near Cuba.

Bennett had claimed Hellmann fell off their 37ft catamaran when they hit a mystery object in the dead of night while he was asleep below deck in May 2017.

He admitted he never asked her to wear a life jacket even though she was a weak swimmer and acknowledged he did almost nothing to find her, instead scuttling the yacht and escaping in a dinghy filled with stolen gold coins.

Police accused Bennett of murdering his wife as their relationship grew increasingly acrimonious while they lived with their daughter in Florida - but the charge was downgraded and he avoided a trial.