HUNTED: Gympie schoolboy's terrifying escape from angry boar

WHEN Gympie schoolboy Neil Macalisang set off for school on Tuesday morning, he had no idea of the terrifying ordeal he was about to face.

Just weeks after the premiere of Chris Sun's Mary Valley-filmed horror flick Boar, the 12-year-old St Patrick's College student hid in his neighbours' car to escape a rampaging wild pig, which twice stalked him as he waited for his school bus.

TERRIFYING ORDEAL: Neil stands next to the pig after it was shot by Anderleigh ginger farmer John Dickfos.

A WILD WEEK FOR ANIMALS IN THE REGION

MUST READ: Gympie truckie mauled in feral cat attack

$1m to control feral pigs? That's no blitzkrieg: Perrett

It might be a bit rough and tumble but we love it up here

Horror comes home to roost with exclusive early season

BOAR REVIEW: Blood and guts and gore, oh my!

After he first spotted the pig lurking outside his front gate, Neil jumped in the unlocked car when his neighbours Rod and Carol Otway failed to hear his calls for help.

The pig proceeded to knock over rubbish bins before disappearing back into the bush, prompting Neil to continue on his way down the hill.

What happened next was truly terrifying.

"I was waiting for my bus and I was wondering if the pig was gone ... but it was still looking for me, and then I saw the head, the head was coming up, so I started to run because the pig saw me," Neil said.

"I ran back to our neighbour and called for help again, and they ... let me in and looked after me until the pig was gone.

"It was scary. I thought I was going to die."

12-year-old Neil with pig tracks at his Sandy Creek home. Josh Preston

Neil had escaped the boar's pursuit, but the ordeal wasn't over.

His mother Milaflor Rushton took him home and they found the pig still lurking on their back veranda.

Mrs Rushton rang her boss, farmer John Dickfos from Jesanhei Ginger on Anderleigh Rd, and he soon arrived toting his rifle.

Mr Dickfos shot the pig, but not before he saw its distinct "cheekiness" on show.

"When it realised I was there its initial instinct wasn't to take off, it was very cheeky," he said.

"Normally they want nothing to do with (people), they just bolt ... but we've proven that they can be quite aggressive.

"We've had a few people look at it (and) we think it was somewhere around 80 to 90 kilograms and it had tusks.

"It's a good thing Neil was fast, you'd have to think it might've been going to snack on him.

"He's got a story to tell."

Mrs Rushton said the pig had been hanging around their property and eating from their macadamia tree for "about a week".

She said Neil "was singing and not really nervous any more" the day after his horrifying encounter.