Hunt for teen suspects after car, servos crime spree

POLICE are searching for a group of juvenile suspects believed to be behind a series of crimes, including the theft of two cars in Hervey Bay.

A police spokesman said the first vehicle, a bronze Holden Cruze, was stolen from Hazelmere Village on January 29.

He said the group had allegedly been involved in a series of crimes in Goomeri, Murgon, Isis River and Chinchilla, including break-ins at service stations where food and money was stolen, petrol drive-offs and evading police.

On Tuesday the Cruze was discovered in Winchelsea St and another car just around the corner in Romney St was stolen.

The police spokesman said the Cruze was undamaged aside from a symbol of the Aboriginal flag, which had been carved into the backseat.

The second vehicle, a blue Toyota Corolla, was found in parkland in St Andrews Dr on Wednesday morning.

The spokesman said the vehicle was undamaged.

Police are still searching for the alleged suspects.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.