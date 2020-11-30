Hunt on to replace council leaders after exodus of the old guard

Gympie council is searching for its new leadership team to support new CEO Shane Gray following the departure of the old guard since the election including (clockwise, pictured. Bernard Smith, Pauline Gordon, Dimitri Scordalides, Gina Vereker, Stephen Jewell and Lynne Banford.

MOVE over rabbit and duck hunting seasons – it is council manager hunting season.

Gympie regional Council has launched its search for new senior leadership following the exodus of multiple directors and managers through redundancy and resignations since the last election.

CEO Bernard Smith, acting-CEO and community services director Pauline Gordon, infrastructure services director Dimitri Scordalides, planning director Gina Vereker, water business unit manager Stephen Jewell, tourism branch manager Lynne Banford and governance officer Brian Hayes are among the high profile departures in the past six months.

Mr Scordalides was the only one made redundant.

Brian Hayes’ resignation last week was the latest departure.

Nee CEO Shane Gray unveiled a restructuring of the council last month and a plan to hire their replacements by the start of 2021.

Five positions have been opened for applications: director of infrastructure services; director of community sustainability; executive manager of asset facilities; HR manager; and water and waste water manager.

Collaboration is a key piece of all five job advertisements, along with backgrounds ideally within local government.

All positions close on December 14.