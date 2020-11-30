Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie council is searching for its new leadership team to support new CEO Shane Gray following the departure of the old guard since the election including (clockwise, pictured. Bernard Smith, Pauline Gordon, Dimitri Scordalides, Gina Vereker, Stephen Jewell and Lynne Banford.
Gympie council is searching for its new leadership team to support new CEO Shane Gray following the departure of the old guard since the election including (clockwise, pictured. Bernard Smith, Pauline Gordon, Dimitri Scordalides, Gina Vereker, Stephen Jewell and Lynne Banford.
News

Hunt on to replace council leaders after exodus of the old guard

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
30th Nov 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOVE over rabbit and duck hunting seasons – it is council manager hunting season.

Gympie regional Council has launched its search for new senior leadership following the exodus of multiple directors and managers through redundancy and resignations since the last election.

CEO Bernard Smith, acting-CEO and community services director Pauline Gordon, infrastructure services director Dimitri Scordalides, planning director Gina Vereker, water business unit manager Stephen Jewell, tourism branch manager Lynne Banford and governance officer Brian Hayes are among the high profile departures in the past six months.

Mr Scordalides was the only one made redundant.

Brian Hayes’ resignation last week was the latest departure.
Brian Hayes’ resignation last week was the latest departure.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Nee CEO Shane Gray unveiled a restructuring of the council last month and a plan to hire their replacements by the start of 2021.

Five positions have been opened for applications: director of infrastructure services; director of community sustainability; executive manager of asset facilities; HR manager; and water and waste water manager.

Collaboration is a key piece of all five job advertisements, along with backgrounds ideally within local government.

All positions close on December 14.

council council jobs gympie council gympie regional council jobs
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aircraft drop 250,000 litres of water on Fraser blaze

        Premium Content Aircraft drop 250,000 litres of water on Fraser blaze

        News It comes as new visitors were banned from the island

        Icons under threat as half of Fraser razed

        Premium Content Icons under threat as half of Fraser razed

        News Two of Fraser Island’s biggest tourist destinations remain on high alert as a...

        Banned driver racked up 8 charges in one day

        Premium Content Banned driver racked up 8 charges in one day

        News A man who had already been caught illegally driving 11 times was caught again in...

        WEATHER: Brace for soaring temps, no rain as heatwave hits

        Premium Content WEATHER: Brace for soaring temps, no rain as heatwave hits

        News The mercury is set to soar in Gympie next week with temperatures expected to rise...