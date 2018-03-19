Hunt for false teeth sparks brutal bashing of mum

A search for false teeth ended in a mother being brutally beaten in-front of her son.

Inga Williams

A WOMAN'S head was repeatedly smashed into the ground while her terrified son watched on after a group of drunks broke into her caravan to look for a set of false teeth.

But despite the 45-year-old being left bloodied, bruised and traumatised, her attacker won't spend a day behind bars.

When the woman - who suffers from a paralysed arm - returned to her home at a Kilkivan caravan park in November 2016, she found Brianna Margaret McEvoy, 44, Tevor William Lane, 51, and Eric Robert Crane in her annex.

The trio were heavily intoxicated and had broken into the caravan to search for a pair of false teeth that Crane had lost when he previously lived there.

When confronted, McEvoy punched the woman, grabbed her by the back the neck and continued to punch her face until she fell the to ground.

She then repeatedly smashed the woman's head against the ground and hit her in the head with a dog bowl.

When McEvoy's victim called out to her 11-year-old son to call for help, she punched her again.

Crane then spat in the woman's face and tipped a glass of wine over her before McEvoy drove towards her in a car.

McEvoy today pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to single counts of burglary, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Lane, who was sentenced separately, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company and four charges from an unrelated incident.

The court heard while Lane never assaulted the woman during the attack, he was charged on the basis he was encouraging the act.

Lane has been jailed previously for domestic violence offences and has a criminal history that "demonstrates ongoing abuse of alcohol”, according to Crown prosecutor Lily Brisick.

His former partner, McEvoy also has a history of alcohol abuse, but only a minor criminal history.

Defence barrister James Benjamin's argument McEvoy's behaviour was "out of character” was accepted by Judge John Robertson.

Judge Robertson gave Lane a head sentence of three years' imprisonment with parole eligibility in May, taking into account the 298 days he's already served.

McEvoy was granted immediate parole on a head sentence of two years imprisonment.