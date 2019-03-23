Hungry snake makes meal of hapless goanna

A snake bit off more than it could chew at Lajamanu this week. Picture: Reece Houston/ALPA

IF YOU'VE ever wondered who would win a fight between a snake and a lizard, you need wonder no more.

Top End tradie Reece Houston was on a job in Lajamanu this week when he spotted the reptiles locked in battle but it soon became clear the snake had the upper hand over the goanna.

The refrigerator mechanic wasn't too fussed by the encounter at first, with snakes a dime a dozen out bush, but decided to film the tussle and sent a photo of it to his customer at the Arnhem Land Progress Association.

The customer uploaded the photo to Facebook and the post quickly went viral, attracting more than 1000 likes and more than 2000 shares in two days.

"I couldn't believe it, I didn't really think it was going to draw so much attention, I was pretty surprised that's for sure," Mr Houston said.

"If I didn't text it to that customer that I was working for I don't think anyone would have seen it, I would have shown it to my partner and that would have been about it."

After the photo went viral Mr Houston sent the video he'd taken to ALPA as well and it also racked up more than 4000 views.

"I wasn't expecting that reaction, that's for sure," he said.

"It's something you see quite often but not to some apparently."