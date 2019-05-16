Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

Gympie constable Brent Whittaker visits Shannon's Chips where Gympie local Shirley Woodrow and Michelle Dennes were happy to serve him.

Gympie constable Brent Whittaker visits Shannon's Chips where Gympie local Shirley Woodrow and Michelle Dennes were happy to serve him. Donna Jones

Photos View Photo Gallery

HUNGRY patrons will be transported to the four corners of the globe as they wander through the food alley at the Gympie Show.

From Dutch pancakes to Mexican nachos, there is sure to be something for everyone and every budget.

There are even humble toasted sandwiches available.

John Mercer from Kandanga said he was sold on the sangas.

"They're real good," he said around a mouthful of toasted ham, cheese and spicy tomato relish.

Owners of the van, Darren Prosser and Sheress Kahler, are from Kia Ora and the business is called Snack'N'Good Foods.

John Mercer gives top marks to the toasted sandwiches. Donna Jones

As always, the ever popular Shannon's Chips van was running a brisk trade with one patron overheard to remark she swears her 94-year-old mother only comes to the Show these days so she can enjoy Shannons Chips.

Sue Dennings, visiting Gympie from Sydney, echoed those sentiments.

"I can't go past them," she said.

Sue Dennings, visiting from Sydney, eagerly anticipates her first bite of her Shannon's chips. Donna Jones

Other popular Show fare on offer are the waffle cones and dagwood dogs, and of course, massive buckets of fairy floss in every colour of the rainbow.

And speaking of rainbows, Peter Barton's Rainbow Freezie van travels up from Gympie to Cairns on the East Coast Show circuit for three months every year.

Peter Barton is cooling down punters with his frozen soda creations at his Rainbow Freezie van. Donna Jones

Peter says he has been doing the Show circuit for more than 35 years and has been a staple here at the Gympie Show for the past 10 or 12 years.

His shaved ice and syrup concoctions are as tasty as they are colourful and the perfect way to cool down.

Sisters Jasmine and Sara Major couldn't go past the baked potato van and both were keen to tuck into a heaping helping of spicy beef nachos.

Jasmine and Sara Major are keen to tuck into some nachos available from the baked potato van in food alley at the Show. Donna Jones

A new attraction to the Show is the bicycle cane juicer.

Positioned at the front of the Bill Bishop Building, there were plenty of takers to ride the invention which uses peddle power to crush fresh sugar cane, thereby producing litres of cane juice for Showgoers to sample.

Cane growers Anette Bambling (on the bike), Natalie Mellor, Tom Walker and Craig Mellor operating the bike cane juicer at the Gympie Show. Donna Jones

Also on offer are mini pizzas, which were proving popular yesterday, especially with the Victory College students who grabbed a table in front of the grandstand to tuck into a few.

Students Aaliah Moore, Georgina Thompson and Tyra Spring couldn't wait to get stuck into their Hawaiian pizza.

Victory school students Aaliah Moore, Georgina Thompson and Tyra Spring can't wait to get into the pizza at the Gympie Show. Donna Jones

The Lions food van also has a prominent position in the food alley again this year with a healthy selection of steak sandwiches, hamburgers and cold drinks on offer, with proceeds going back into the community.

For the sweet tooths, the Perfect Poffertjes Coffee Bar was making fresh mini Dutch pancakes to order plus a strawberries and cream van and a stall selling fresh hot churros (Mexican donuts) had queues of people waiting to enjoy their sugary delicacies.

Chloe Hafsteins is a picture of concentration, piping out the batter for dutch pancakes at the Perfect Poffertjes Coffee Bar. Donna Jones

And for something elegant and refined, for the second year in a row Avalon Fare Catering will be providing high tea in the Gold Service Lounge upstairs in the Pavilion from 9am-5pm and wine and cheese savouries from 5-9pm.

This black and gold bedecked oasis provides the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of the Show.

The cost of the Gold Service Lounge is $25 per head per session which includes a three-tiered high tea platter with sweet dainties and sandwiches and your choice of tea or coffee during the day, and two alcoholic beverages and hot and cold grazing platters of savouries and sweet treats in the evening.