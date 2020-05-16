Hundreds turn out to support Gympie’s ‘No Show Friday’

Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse on Gympie’s No Show Friday public holiday.

Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse on Gympie’s No Show Friday public holiday.

SHOW Friday 2020 was always going to have a somewhat sombre tone for the Gympie region, after the local show announced it would not be going ahead for the first time since World War II because of coronavirus.

READ MORE

But the compassion and innovation of two Mary St businesses made sure hundreds of show lovers had a reason to smile despite its absence this year.

Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse

Play Back Gympie and Cafe Matisse united to bring a show-themed menu and showbag range for shoppers between 9am and 5pm yesterday, and the community response was more enthusiastic than either business imagined beforehand.

Cafe Matisse owner Karen Black said the result was well worth the combined effort.

“We probably had 200 people through the doors from 9am to 1pm. It’s been amazing, and as far as I can see Aisha has been busy too,” Ms Black said.

“I honestly didn’t know what was going to happen, it could have gone either way, but it was nice.

“I thought it would be a really good idea for the kids to still be able to get their fairy floss and their dagwood dogs.”

Ms Black thanked fellow Gympie businesses Party World and Cooloola Foods for lending extra hands to the initiative.

Aisha Belling of Play Back Gympie with a range of showbags for No Show Friday.

“I went and saw Anna and Clayton up at Party World and they dropped me down a tank of helium and some balloons for the kids,” she said.

“When we ran out of dagwood dogs Cooloola Foods opened their doors and let me drive over there to pick up some more.

“We’d run out by about 10.30, 11 o’clock.

“There’s no way it would’ve happened the way it did without everyone else around us.

“I think everybody needed to just have that little time out. Everybody was brilliant with social distancing.”

Play Back’s showbag range included Riverdale, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, Pokemon and more.