Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse on Gympie’s No Show Friday public holiday.
Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse on Gympie’s No Show Friday public holiday.
News

Hundreds turn out to support Gympie’s ‘No Show Friday’

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
16th May 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOW Friday 2020 was always going to have a somewhat sombre tone for the Gympie region, after the local show announced it would not be going ahead for the first time since World War II because of coronavirus.

READ MORE

But the compassion and innovation of two Mary St businesses made sure hundreds of show lovers had a reason to smile despite its absence this year.

Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse
Six year old Bethany Fleming enjoying her Dagwood Dog from Cafe Matisse

Play Back Gympie and Cafe Matisse united to bring a show-themed menu and showbag range for shoppers between 9am and 5pm yesterday, and the community response was more enthusiastic than either business imagined beforehand.

Cafe Matisse owner Karen Black said the result was well worth the combined effort.

“We probably had 200 people through the doors from 9am to 1pm. It’s been amazing, and as far as I can see Aisha has been busy too,” Ms Black said.

“I honestly didn’t know what was going to happen, it could have gone either way, but it was nice.

“I thought it would be a really good idea for the kids to still be able to get their fairy floss and their dagwood dogs.”

Ms Black thanked fellow Gympie businesses Party World and Cooloola Foods for lending extra hands to the initiative.

Aisha Belling of Play Back Gympie with a range of showbags for No Show Friday.
Aisha Belling of Play Back Gympie with a range of showbags for No Show Friday.

“I went and saw Anna and Clayton up at Party World and they dropped me down a tank of helium and some balloons for the kids,” she said.

“When we ran out of dagwood dogs Cooloola Foods opened their doors and let me drive over there to pick up some more.

“We’d run out by about 10.30, 11 o’clock.

“There’s no way it would’ve happened the way it did without everyone else around us.

“I think everybody needed to just have that little time out. Everybody was brilliant with social distancing.”

Play Back’s showbag range included Riverdale, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, Pokemon and more.

cafe matisse coronavirusgympie gympie businesses gympie news gympie region gympie show 2020 no show friday play back gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $900k state lawsuit against boat builder sinks

        premium_icon $900k state lawsuit against boat builder sinks

        Business The South Australia government has dropped a bizarre $900k lawsuit against a Noosa boat builder – after finding out its SES skipper was not driving it properly.

        EXCLUSIVE: Leaked letter reveals truth behind Fredman exit

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Leaked letter reveals truth behind Fredman exit

        News New light shone on controversial 2016 departure of head of engineering

        Corbet’s moves to win part of $1B regional boon

        premium_icon Corbet’s moves to win part of $1B regional boon

        News A successful bid would secure dozens of jobs for the region, GM says

        Government says shooters can resume amid COVID-19 confusion

        premium_icon Government says shooters can resume amid COVID-19 confusion

        News Government confirms limited operations can resume under Stage 1 of virus response...