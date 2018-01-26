Hundreds turn out to honour Gympie Citizens of the Year

GYMPIE Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran has welcomed 17 new Australian citizens to the Gympie region, and said thanks to those who give back to the community this Australia Day.
Mayor Curran said the morning celebrations, held at the Civic Centre, were an opportunity to recognise all that is great about Australia, and spoke of the opportunities in the Gympie region.
"Today, you might reflect on the larger picture for Australia - our democracy, our freedom of speech, the landscape, or our capacity even as a small nation," he said.
"However you like to celebrate Australia Day, today is an opportunity for us to consider what it means to be Australian, and the role we play in making our local community an even better place to live, work and play."
After the official citizenship ceremony took place, the nominees and winners for the 2018 Australia Day Awards were announced.
The 2018 Cultural Award was presented to local volunteer Gayle Robinson for her involvement in local arts societies; including the Gympie Regional Gallery, Cooloola Potters Group and Curra Art Group, local Horticultural Society and Gympie Garden Expo.
Local Gympie youth, Natalya Lee, was awarded the Youth Cultural Award for her academic and musical achievements.
Competitive swimmer Troy Carlson was awarded the Youth Sports Award for his record breaking successes in the pool.
The Sports Administration Award was presented to Pam Tindall for her involvement in the Gympie soccer scene, as well as her grant writing contributions for funding which contributed to improved local sporting facilities.
Gympie's Christmas in the Park was named the Community Event of the Year, after attracting approximately 4000 residents last Christmas.
The 2018 Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Tony Stewart for his tireless fundraising initiative 'Bush to Beach Kids', which brings rural children to the Gympie and Sunshine Coast region. Many of these children have never visited the beach.
Quinn Edwards was named Young Citizen of the Year for his efforts toward local charities, including Relay for Life.
Gympie Regional Council would like to congratulate all nominees and winners for their contributions to the Gympie region community.
Full list of nominees and winners
2018 Cultural Award
Nominees:
Lesa Bell
Jan Collins
Gayle Robinson
Winner:
Gayle Robinson
Gayle received an outstanding 15 individual nominations detailing her extensive involvement in the Gympie community. Gayle is passionate about local art, supporting groups such as the Gympie Regional Gallery and the Cooloola Potters Group.
2018 Youth Cultural Award
Nominees:
Damian Jocumsen
Natalya Lee
Grace Rackemann
Winner:
Natalya Lee
Natalya is a multi-talented Gympie youth, who has performed at the Mayoral Prayer Breakfast and the Gympie Music Muster, Anzac and Remembrance Day commemorations. In 2018, she will represent Gympie as a Commonwealth Games batten-holder.
2018 Youth Sports Award
Nominees:
Troy Carlson
Myrella Corbet-Robinson
Natalya Lee
Winner:
Troy Carlson
Troy is an up and coming professional swimmer, representing Gympie at a range of national swimming championships in various categories. At the recent Pacific School Games, Troy won five gold, two silver medals, as well as breaking two records.
2018 Sports Administration Award
Nominees:
Judith Carsley
Colin Leavey
Leslie O'Connor
Tracy Salter
Pam Tindall
Winner:
Pam Tindall
Pam makes an important contribution to sport in the Gympie region. Her involvement in grant applications has been instrumental in creating the One Mile Oval precinct, as well as the installation of new lighting at Jim Geiger Oval.
Community Event of the Year
Nominees:
Christmas in the Park
2017 Women's Master Championships
Gympie Youth Art Project
Winner:
Christmas in the Park
Gympie Christmas in the Park brings the community together and has continued to evolve year after year, with numbers increasing, resulting in 2017 seeing over 4000 people attend. This event, run by the Combined Churches of Gympie, is a free community event, available to all ages across the region to celebrate the festive season.
Young Citizen of the Year Award
Nominees
Quinn Edwards
Damian Jocumsen
Natalya Lee
Zachary Nicoll
Grace Rackemann
Winner:
Quinn Edwards
Quinn has been involved in many community events such as Relay for Life, White Ribbon Day, One Mile School Fundraisers, Red Shield Appeal, James Nash Day and the Sleep Out which recognises homelessness.
Citizen of the Year Award
Nominees:
Lesa Bell
Sean Connelly
Gary Dixon
Anita Femiano
Margaret Long
Stephen (Moose) Ollier
Gayle Robinson
Tony Stewart
Pam Tindall
Kim Walters
Winner:
Tony Stewart
Tony has worked tirelessly to support farmers and families in western communities who struggle in times of drought. The Rainbow Beach Droughtrunners has raised thousands in donations and vouchers, from local businesses. The Bush to Beach Kids initiative also brought children to the Gympie region and Sunshine Coast, some of whom had never seen the beach.