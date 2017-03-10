Hundreds turn out for Gympie's 11th prayer breakfast

RUGBY union legend and former Wallaby Nick Farr-Jones AM enthralled the many hundreds of people who attended the 11th Mayoral Prayer Breakfast at The Pavilion this morning.

Autumn put on a refreshing blanket of early morning fog for the occasion and the organising committee put on a delicious breakfast, outstanding musical entertainment and guest speaker in Mr Farr-Jones, who took the crowd through his rugby career and his "walk with God”.

The morning included a special prayer for rain - though not flooding rain - for the region and the rest of the state which is feeling the drought. It also included an announcement of "pray for rain” events in Memorial Park next Wednesday morning and evening.

Former Chamber of Commerce president and political campaign manager Ben Ellingsen was master of ceremonies, and Gympie Music School of Excellence students Natalya and Kiarnah Lee led the crowd in singing the national anthem.

Reverend Andrew Cooper from the Anglican Church said the opening prayer and Grace before Mayor Mick Curran formally welcomed everyone.

Spine tingling musical interludes were provided by 20% of the former Ten Tenors, Andrew Pryor and David Kidd, Mr Kidd pointing out that although he was not one of the "Gympie Kidds” he had enjoyed travelling over "his” bridge to get to The Pavilion.

A series of prayers were read out by Gympie High School principal Anthony Lanskey, Gympie police representative Evan McDonald, and Jellina White.

It is anticipated that the 2018 Mayoral Prayer Breakfast will be held next February or March.

Details will be posted on gympie.qld.gov.au later this year.